Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has certainly had an exceptional 2024 season so far, with 3,549 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, six interceptions, 514 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. While he is in the MVP conversation and currently leads the odds, the race is not over yet.

The regular season awards have yet to be decided, but Allen's offensive line has already decided who their MVP is. They gifted No. 17 an MVP chain of his jersey. On the back were the names of the offensive linemen who have protected Allen all season.

Here's a look at their holiday gift to their (potential) MVP QB:

While Allen is getting a lot of attention in the MVP conversation, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's incredible season cannot be overlooked.

In his Christmas Day win over the Houston Texans, Jackson went 10-of-15 with 168 and two touchdowns and his four rushes for 87 yards made him the record holder for most rushing yards of a quarterback of all time (6,110), passing Michael Vick. It was also his 13th career game with a 140+ passer rating, fifth-most in league history.

His 43 total touchdowns is tied for most in franchise history and he is now 13-0 in the regular season in Week 15 or later, the best by a QB since 1950.

Jackson already has two league MVP awards and Allen has yet to win one, not counting the one from his o-line of course.