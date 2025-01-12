Bills vs. Broncos score: Buffalo blows out Denver for fifth-straight wild-card win, sets up matchup vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills won their fifth wild-card game in as many years Sunday, defeating Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, 31-7. It was a total Buffalo blowout, as the Bills' journey to Super Bowl LIX is off to a hot start.

The Broncos struck first with a 43-yard touchdown reception from rookie wideout Troy Franklin on Denver's fifth play from scrimmage. However, the Broncos wouldn't score another point all game, while the Bills dropped 31 straight to pull away.

Josh Allen completed 20 of 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns, while James Cook rushed 23 times for 120 yards and one touchdown. This was Allen's sixth career playoff game with two total touchdowns and zero turnovers. He has now scored 18 total touchdowns in wild-card games, which is the most in wild card history! The rookie Nix completed 13 of 22 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, and also led Denver in rushing with 43 yards on just four carries.

