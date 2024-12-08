Bills vs. Rams live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, news, where to watch 'TNF' matchup

Rams fight for NFC playoff spot against AFC East champion Bills

We are underway from SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams are hosting the Buffalo Bills in a Week 14 clash. There's plenty of the line of these teams, and the results of this head-to-head could have serious ramifications for both the AFC and NFC playoff picture. 

For L.A., they enter this matchup at 6-6 on the season and are trying to claw back into the NFC West race as they are just a game back of the Seattle Seahawks in the loss column entering Sunday's action. As for the Bills, they already claimed the AFC East title last week. However, that doesn't mean they'll be taking their foot off of the gas as they are nipping at the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They are just a game behind K.C. in the loss column and own the head-to-head tiebreaker. 

So, will the Bills inch further toward securing the top seed in the conference? Or will the Rams surge to get back into the division race? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Bills vs. Rams where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)  
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bills -3.5, O/U 49.5 (via SportsLine)

Josh Allen saw Mack Hollins late and couldn't connect on what would've been a massive touchdown throw. His pass came in a little short after Hollins beat his defender and the ball hung in the air long enough for the Rams to make a play on it. 

 
Great stand by the Bills defense. Felt like the Rams were marching for a second consecutive touchdown drive, but stonewalled them after getting inside the 5-yard line. 

 
Los Angeles' running game is alive and well today. Blake Corum has been handed the ball three straight times and has the Rams in the red zone. The rookie is up to 26 yards rushing on just four carries. 

 
The Rams are making it a point to get Matthew Stafford on the move. He's rolled out on boots on what feels like the majority of his dropbacks through these first two drives. 

 
Buffalo got a generous penalty that kept the drive alive. That said, Josh Allen gashed this Los Angeles defense down the field with his arm and then knotted the game with his legs with a goal-line rush. 

 
The Bills are enjoying plenty of chunk plays on this opening drive. They've gone three straight plays with gains of 14 or more yards and are knocking on the door of the end zone. 

 
With Kincaid and Coleman sidelined for Buffalo, Josh Allen is going to have to lean on the likes of Amari Cooper, Mack Hollins, and Khalil Shakir in the passing game. 

 
That's three third down conversions for the Rams on this opening drive. 

 
Savvy move by Nacua to recognize that Stafford was rolling out to his right and cut back toward him to help convert on third down. Their chemistry was on full display there.

 
Sideline report notes that Matthew Stafford has worked on the silent count this week and is expected to incorporate it throughout the game today with Bills fans traveling to SoFi Stadium. 

 
The Bills have won the toss and deferred, so it'll be the Rams offense on the field to start things up. 

 
Pete Prisco's Bills-Rams pick

This is a long trip for the Bills after locking up the division last week. But they are playing for much more than that. The Rams are still in their division race, so this is big for them as well. The way Josh Allen is playing, the Rams will have a tough time slowing down this offense. Look for the Bills to keep rolling. 

Pick: Bills 29, Rams 23

 
Betting window

The Bills are a 3.5-point favorite on the road against the Rams, via SportsLine. Buffalo is 6-1 ATS in the last seven games. Meanwhile, Sean McVay is 8-0 ATS in his last eight home games in December. 

 
Sean McVay and Sean McDermott both became head coaches in 2017 and each is in the top-five in wins over that span. 

 
QB Spotlight

Josh Allen is currently on a six-season streak where he has 20 or more passing touchdowns and five or more rushing touchdowns, an NFL record. 

Matthew Stafford comes into Sunday throwing eight passing touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games. 

 
The Buffalo Bills have won 15 straight regular-season games in December or later, which is the second-longest streak by a team in NFL history. 

 
Rams inactives

  • QB Stetson Bennett 
  • CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
  • RB Cody Schrader
  • DE Brennan Jackson
  • C Dylan McMahon
  • OT Warren McClendon Jr.
 
Bills inactives

  • WR Keon Coleman
  • CB  Kaiir Elam
  • LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
  • OL Will Clapp
  • TE Quintin Morris
  • TE Dalton Kincaid
  • DT Jordan Phillips
 
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Josh Allen is currently the odds-on favorite to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award. 

 
As for the Rams, they come into this matchup at 6-6 on the season. That has them situated outside of the playoff picture, currently as the No. 10 seed in the NFC. However, they came into Sunday just a game behind the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West, so they are very much alive for a playoff spot and could be in a strong position if they come out on top here. 

 
The Bills clinched the AFC East last week, which marked their fifth-straight division title. However, that doesn't mean they'll be slowing down in this head-to-head as they entered Sunday just a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. 

 
Hello and welcome to Bills vs. Rams! This should be a fascinating matchup between two high-powered offenses. Both clubs are coming off wins in Week 13 and are looking to finish the final month strong and secure playoff position. 