Bills vs. Rams live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, news, where to watch 'TNF' matchup

We are underway from SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams are hosting the Buffalo Bills in a Week 14 clash. There's plenty of the line of these teams, and the results of this head-to-head could have serious ramifications for both the AFC and NFC playoff picture.

For L.A., they enter this matchup at 6-6 on the season and are trying to claw back into the NFC West race as they are just a game back of the Seattle Seahawks in the loss column entering Sunday's action. As for the Bills, they already claimed the AFC East title last week. However, that doesn't mean they'll be taking their foot off of the gas as they are nipping at the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They are just a game behind K.C. in the loss column and own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

So, will the Bills inch further toward securing the top seed in the conference? Or will the Rams surge to get back into the division race? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Bills vs. Rams where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -3.5, O/U 49.5 (via SportsLine)