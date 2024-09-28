An AFC showdown takes place on Sunday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills (3-0) visit the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) in Week 4. The Bills are rolling right now and are one of the top teams in the NFL. Last week, Buffalo dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime, 47-10. On the other side, Baltimore picked up its first win of the season, toppling the Dallas Cowboys on the road, 28-25.

Kickoff from MT&T Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Ravens odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bills vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -2.5

Bills vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Bills vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -136, Buffalo +115

BUF: Bills have hit the 2Q game total Over in 14 of their last 20 games

BAL: Ravens have hit the 2H money line in 10 of their last 13 games

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen is off to a dominant start to the season. Through three games, the 28-year-old is completing 75% of his throws for 634 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns and no turnovers. He also has 85 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. In the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen went 23-of-30 passing for 263 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Receiver Khalil Shakir has stepped up in 2024 and provides Allen with a reliable playmaker. Shakir has a strong feel for soft spots in coverage and runs solid routes. In 2024, he has 14 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 3, the Boise State product had six grabs for 72 yards.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens' offense is stacked, and that was on full display in the win over the Cowboys in Week 3. Baltimore finished with 456 total yards of offense, 274 rushing yards and 7.6 yards per play. Running back Derrick Henry is a bruising force when he carries the ball, wearing out opposing defenses. In Week 3, Henry racked up 25 carries for 151 yards, and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP and is able to dominate in multiple ways. His running ability makes him a nightmare to defend. In his last outing, Jackson went 12-of-15 passing for 182 yards and one passing touchdown. In addition, the Louisville product compiled 14 carries for 87 rushing yards and another touchdown.

How to make Bills vs. Ravens picks

