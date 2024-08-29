And just like that, the Steelers' months-long quest to obtain Brandon Aiyuk has come to an unsatisfying conclusion for the black and gold. Aiyuk is staying in San Francisco after he reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension, thus ending the biggest storyline of the 2024 NFL offseason.

Pittsburgh fans are surely disappointed with Thursday night's news, and it's easy to see why. The Steelers could have acquired a 1,300-yard receiver who is smack dab in the middle of his prime. Aiyuk would have likely made the Steelers a legitimate contender to come out of the AFC. At a minimum, his presence would have increased Pittsburgh's odds at getting its first playoff win in eight years.

The knee-jerk reaction is that Aiyuk staying in San Francisco is nothing short of a catastrophe for Pittsburgh. Yet there are several reasons why this may be better for the Steelers in the long run.

For starters, the Steelers already have a bona fide No. 1 receiver in George Pickens, who, based on his exploits during the first two weeks of training camp, appears primed to have his best season yet. The third-year wideout has extremely lofty goals for himself.

"I'm just trying to be the greatest," Pickens told CBS Sports following Pittsburgh's second training camp practice.

In the same interview, Pickens gave a clear answer when asked if the Steelers need to bring in reinforcements at receiver (i.e. Aiyuk).

"Nah, I think we're good enough," Pickens said.

It's early, but it appears Pickens may be right in his assessment. Veteran Van Jefferson has impressed basically everyone with the work he's done in camp. Rookie Roman Wilson was also showing his potential before being temporarily sidelined with an injury. Fellow wideout Calvin Austin III has also enjoyed a solid summer.

Could the team use more depth? Probably. But that question will be answered during the preseason, when Pittsburgh's less-heralded wideouts (a group that includes veteran Scotty Miller) get a chance to show what they can do. That's why the preseason still matters.

The Steelers also have other pass catchers at other positions. Running back Jaylen Warren finished second on the team last season with 61 receptions. Pat Freiermuth caught seven touchdown passes as a rookie in 2021 and is expected to again be a focus in the red zone in 2024. Fellow tight ends Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington will also likely see increased roles in Arthur Smith's offense.

Back to Pickens for a second. While the Steelers lost a solid wideout when they traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, it seems that his departure has given Pickens the opportunity to grow as a leader among Pittsburgh's receiving corps. Pickens appears to have taken advantage of that opportunity, but that harmony could have been compromised with Aiyuk's arrival.

In some ways, the Steelers' pursuit of Aiyuk was similar to a gambler chasing their bets. Pittsburgh gambled by trading Johnson, and paid for it by not replacing him with another proven veteran wideout. But was selling the farm to get Aiyuk (which the Steelers would have had to do to acquire him) the best way to rectify the situation?

As already noted, the Steelers already have a No. 1 wideout in Pickens. What Pittsburgh needs is a solid No. 2 option that will give Pickens more room to operate. There does not appear to be any outside options regarding a player like that currently, but who's to say that a relatively affordable, solid No. 2 wideout won't be available some other time between now and Nov. 5, the league's trade deadline?

As is the case every year around that time, good players will be available via trade from teams that are looking to be sellers. Pittsburgh could end up getting a good wideout at a good price with half a season left to play. By then, the Steelers will know whether or not outside receiver help is needed.

Pittsburgh is hoping that it won't come down to that, that its receiving corps -- as currently constructed -- is good enough. Pickens himself said he and his teammates didn't need outside help. He'll get a chance to prove it now.