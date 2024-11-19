So far, the San Francisco 49ers' 2024 season could be described as tumultuous. The 49ers' issues continued Monday when head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with a sore right shoulder and is being considered day-to-day.

Purdy went 21 of 28 for a season-low 159 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that dropped San Francisco to 5-5 on the season. Purdy ran and threw for scores but also tossed his eighth interception of the season that set up Jason Myers' second field goal of the game.

Despite a bevy of injuries to teammates (including wideout Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey), Purdy is completing a solid 66% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also rushed for a career-high four touchdowns and is averaging 5.2 yards-per-carry.

Purdy's practice status will be something to monitor this week. San Francisco has a big game coming up against the Green Bay Packers, who improved to 7-3 after rallying to defeat the Chicago Bears this past Sunday.