brock-purdy.jpg
Getty Images

So far, the San Francisco 49ers' 2024 season could be described as tumultuous. The 49ers' issues continued Monday when head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with a sore right shoulder and is being considered day-to-day

Purdy went 21 of 28 for a season-low 159 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that dropped San Francisco to 5-5 on the season. Purdy ran and threw for scores but also tossed his eighth interception of the season that set up Jason Myers' second field goal of the game. 

Despite a bevy of injuries to teammates (including wideout Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey), Purdy is completing a solid 66% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also rushed for a career-high four touchdowns and is averaging 5.2 yards-per-carry. 

player headshot
Brock Purdy
SF • QB • #13
CMP%66.0
YDs2613
TD13
INT8
YD/Att8.54
View Profile

Purdy's practice status will be something to monitor this week. San Francisco has a big game coming up against the Green Bay Packers, who improved to 7-3 after rallying to defeat the Chicago Bears this past Sunday. 