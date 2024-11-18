Bo Nix has been the surprise rookie quarterback of the 2024 draft class. The sixth quarterback taken in the first 12 picks, the Denver Broncos took a chance with drafting Nix as early as they did in the first round. Perhaps Sean Payton saw something in Nix others did not.

Nix finished 28 of 33 (84.8%) for 307 yards and four touchdowns to zero interceptions for a 145.3 passer rating in Denver's 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Nix became the second rookie quarterback all time with at least 300 passing yards, four touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140+ in a game, joining C.J. Stroud last season.

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 65.5 YDs 2275 TD 14 INT 6 YD/Att 6.37 View Profile

Nix also joined Peyton Manning as the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 200 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive home games. The Broncos have gone 3-1 in those starts, while Nix has thrown 11 touchdown passes to just one interception in that stretch.

Leading all rookie quarterbacks in pass touchdowns (14), Nix has completed 65.5% of his passes along with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions for an 89.3 rating. Nix is also second amongst rookie quarterbacks in passing yards (2,275), trailing only Jayden Daniels (2,338).

Nix is also the first rookie with an 80% completion rate, 300+ passing yards and four or more passing touchdowns in a game. He's also the only rookie quarterback this century with 18+ total touchdowns and two turnovers or fewer in a nine-game span.

Nix's rookie campaign has been surprising, but that may have come with the expectations of being the sixth quarterback taken. The Broncos are 6-5, and Nix is making his case for Rookie of the Year in the process.