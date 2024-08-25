The Denver Broncos will welcome the Arizona Cardinals to the Mile High City for an NFL preseason showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Denver has two wins this preseason, and now all eyes are on Sean Payton to tap a starting quarterback for Week 1. Meanwhile, the Cardinals 0-2 this preseason, but have yet to feature any of their starters, including quarterback Kyler Murray. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Denver is the 3.5-point favorite in the Broncos vs. Cardinals odds, and the over/under is 35.5.

You can catch all your local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Cardinals date: Sunday, Aug. 25

Broncos vs. Cardinals time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Cardinals TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Cardinals streaming: Paramount+

Week 3 NFL preseason picks for Cardinals vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Cardinals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's Matt Severance. Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He went 121-93-2 for a profit of $589 on his NFL picks last season. And he went 103-89-2 during the 2023 college football season for a profit of $665. Furthermore, Severance is 20-5 (+1378) in his last 25 picks in Broncos games. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

For Broncos vs. Cardinals, Severance is picking Denver to cover the spread. The expert likes what he has seen from the Broncos so far this season, especially last weekend's 27-2 win against the visiting Green Bay Packers. He also thinks that Payton will use Sunday's matchup to showcase Jason Stidham and Zack Wilson to determine who QB2 will be since Bo Nix has been tapped as the starter in Week 1. Even so, Severance isn't expecting much pushback from the Cardinals.

"Why would the Cardinals remotely care in a road exhibition finale at altitude?" Severance told SportsLine. "Arizona is 0-2 this preseason with Kyler Murray and most starters sitting in both and expected to do the same Sunday." You can stream the game here.

