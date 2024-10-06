The Cleveland Browns fell to 1-4 with Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders, and Deshaun Watson remained erratic under center, completing just 53.6% of his passes. Just don't expect coach Kevin Stefanski to even entertain a switch at the position as Cleveland sinks to the cellar of the AFC North.

"We're not changing quarterbacks," Stefanski told reporters when asked about the possibility. "We need to play better. I need to coach better. And that's really what it is."

Watson managed a career-low 125 passing yards against Washington, which entered Week 5 ranked 26th in yards allowed per game, and a passer rating of just 77.2, his lowest since a season-opening blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. His lone touchdown pass came in the fourth quarter, with the game already decided.

"All areas have to play better [and] coach better," Stefanski said following the loss.

It certainly rings true in Cleveland, where the Browns came into Sunday's game ranked 31st in total offense, ahead of only the rebuilding New England Patriots. Watson hasn't been helped by a battered offensive line, which has missed multiple key starters since the start of the season, and a makeshift running back room that only recently welcomed back star ball-carrier Nick Chubb to practice.

Watson's struggles are particularly notable, however, considering the Browns' polarizing and lucrative investment in the former Houston Texans star as the face of the franchise. Since his acquisition via trade and accompanying record contract extension in 2022, Watson has gone 9-8 in just 17 starts across more than two seasons, barely completing 60% of his throws, with 19 touchdowns to 17 turnovers.

Veteran journeyman Jameis Winston, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason, is Watson's current backup. The Browns notably went 4-1 and advanced to the playoffs after replacing an injured Watson with previous No. 2 Joe Flacco in 2023.