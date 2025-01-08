Baltimore Ravens rookie offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten asked for the jersey of Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett during last Saturday's game. However, Garrett's heartwarming response may have even caught Rosengarten by surprise.

"I know I'm a nobody," Rosengarten said to Garrett in a video captured on HBO's "Hard Knocks." "But, if I could get that jersey after?"

Garrett had been competing against Rosengarten all game, and took the opportunity to shower some praise on the Ravens rookie.

"Hey, you're in this league. Y'all are winning games, y'all looking great. You ain't never a nobody," Garrett responded as he put his arm around Rosengarten and tapped his helmet. "I got you."

Rosengarten, who was selected with the No. 62 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Ravens defeated the Browns 35-10 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Garrett wasn't able to register a sack in the game, so Rosengarten certainly held his own against the Browns' star pass rusher.

Even though the Browns had a tough season, Garrett made sure to lift up Rosengarten in this moment.

Rosengarten will now get his first taste of NFL playoff action when the Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round on Saturday.