The Baltimore Ravens (11-5) will host the Cleveland Browns (3-13) in an AFC North battle on Saturday to kick off the Week 18 NFL schedule. The Ravens have won three games in a row. On Christmas Day, Baltimore dominated the Houston Texans, 31-2. Meanwhile, Cleveland is on a five-game losing streak. In Week 17, the Miami Dolphins beat the Browns, 20-3. With a win, Baltimore clinches the AFC North.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 19.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Ravens odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before locking in any Browns vs. Ravens picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model, as well as everything else that SportsLine has to help you crush your Week 18 picks.

Now, the model has simulated Browns vs. Ravens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Browns vs. Ravens:

Browns vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -19.5

Browns vs. Ravens over/under: 41.5 points

Browns vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -2941, Cleveland +1310

CLE: Browns are 4-12 against the spread this season

BAL: Ravens are 9-6-1 against the spread this season

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing at an elite level. The Louisville product is sixth in the NFL in passing yards (3,955), tied for second in passing touchdowns (39) and first in QBR (78). He also has 852 rushing yards and four rushing scores. Jackson has thrown for multiple passing touchdowns in five straight games.

Receiver Zay Flowers is a reliable option in the passing attack. Flowers ranks first on the team in receptions (73) and receiving yards (1,047) with four touchdowns. The Boston College product had more than 50 receiving yards in eight outings this campaign.

Why the Browns can cover

Receiver Jerry Jeudy gives the Browns an explosive and dynamic playmaker. Jeudy ranks 13th in the league in catches (84) and sixth in receiving yards (1,166) with four receiving touchdowns. The Alabama product has notched 70-plus yards in seven of his last nine games.

Defensive end Myles Garrett is a force who generates havoc in the backfield. Garrett has 45 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks this year. He has recorded a sack in three of his last four outings.

The model is leaning Over the point total, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Ravens vs. Browns on Saturday, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Browns spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.