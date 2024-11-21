The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are facing off in a divisional 'Thursday Night Football' game and there could be some outside factors that impact this matchup. The game is being played at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio and the area is expected to get some weather.

A mix of rain and snow is expected beginning at 3 p.m. ET, with cloudy conditions until then. A few showers are expected to begin at 3 p.m., increasing to light rain at 4 p.m., moving to snow by 5 p.m. Mixed conditions of rain and snow will begin around 6 p.m.

The snow and rain conditions will continue until 1 a.m. on Friday, so expect weather for the entirety of the game. Weather can significantly impact games, with slippery conditions can come more fumbles or a stunted pass game.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and Browns quarterback Jameis Winston will need to adjust depending on how severe the weather becomes on the field. The Browns already have the second-worst completion percentage and yards per attempt in the league, heading into Thursday, so their existing struggles in the pass game won't be helped by the weather.

A gale watch will remain in effect from late Thursday to Friday evening.

Here's a look at the weather report (per weather.com):

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff

Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio)

Weather forecast: Cloudy, snowy and rainy conditions

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 96 percent

Temperature at kickoff: 38 degrees, feels like 31 degrees

Wind factor: 11 mph

Breakdown: The Steelers are atop of the division at 8-2, while the browns are in last place at 2-8. Pittsburgh is understandably the favorite in tonight's matchup, but weather conditions could slightly even the playing field.

Odds: Steelers -3.5, O/U 37 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Check out the latest DraftKings promo to get in the game.