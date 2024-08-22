Could Baker Mayfield be the next star superhero to hit the big screen? One of his teammates says the quarterback looks like an action figure as he enters his seventh year in the NFL.

Mayfield led his team to an improbable playoff run last season, defeating the then-defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. The 29-year-old signed a three-year, $100 million deal this offseason with $50 million in guarantees and according to his teammates has been putting in the work.

Running back Rachaad White said last season, Mayfield was not in the shape he's in now.

"I know [Mayfield] had a baby on the way last year, so I kind of know how that feels to gain weight when you're naturally not trying to gain weight but [you are] because you have a baby," White said, via NBC Sports. "I ain't gonna lie. I be on him. He was bigger last year, for sure, and he talks about it all the time."

The running back says it's been a 180 for his quarterback this year and noticed how it's positively impacted his play as well.

"Man, him coming in here just shaving weight and just looking good, looking more explosive, making more plays outside the pocket and stuff like that. [He's] been awesome in extending plays. I mean, he looks like an action figure. Man, I tell him that," White said.

Last season, Mayfield had career highs in passing yards (4,044) and touchdowns (28) and threw just 10 interceptions in 17 games. He helped lead the team to a 9-8 finish and the NFC South title.

This year, the Bucs could make another run for the playoffs, especially if Mayfield is improving as White says he is. Tampa Bay currently has the second-best odds to win its division (+280), behind the Atlanta Falcons (-130).