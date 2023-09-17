Buccaneers vs. Bears updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Chicago Bears will head out on the road to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears have now lost 11 straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since October 24th.

The point spread favored Chicago on Sunday, but luck did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 38-20 to the Packers. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Chicago: they've now lost nine straight matchups with Green Bay.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had to kick off their season on the road on Sunday, but they showed no ill effects. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Vikings 20-17. The score was all tied up 10-10 at the break, but Tampa Bay was the better team in the second half.

K Chase McLaughlin launched a 57-yard bomb between the uprights in the fourth quarter, which ended up accounting for the difference in the game.

The Bears will need to dig deep on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a mediocre 5-12 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Chicago will be out to turn their luck around, while Tampa Bay will be hoping to grab another victory. Check back to see if the Bears can bounce back or if the Buccaneers can keep them down.