Buccaneers vs. Ravens live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, analysis for prime-time game

Expect a lot of points as two top offenses face off Monday night

The highly anticipated showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is underway. Tampa Bay (114) and Baltimore (106) rank first and second in points scored over the past three weeks, thanks in large part to the play of Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson. 

Mayfield entered Week 7 tied for the most pass touchdowns in the NFL (15), and he has 16 touchdowns while averaging 9.1 yards per attempt targeting Mike Evans and Chris Godwin over his last 12 games. While Mayfield leads the NFL with 29 touchdown passes since Week 15 of last season (including playoffs), he sports just a 1-5 record on 'Monday Night Football." There is also a milestone watch for the Buccaneers, as Mike Evans is one receiving touchdown away from 100 for his career (would be the 11th player in NFL history to reach that mark). 

While Mayfield struggles on "Monday Night Football," Jackson soars. Jackson has thrown 15 touchdown passes to zero interceptions in his career on "Monday Night Football" and sports a 17-5 record in prime-time games. The .773 win percentage is the highest in the NFL since 2000. Jackson is also 22-1 in his career against NFC opponents, the best inter-conference win percentage since the merger (.957). 

Jackson and Derick Henry are on pace to combine for 3,136 rushing yards this season. Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards and is tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the league. Baltimore has four straight games with 28-plus pts and 400-plus total yards.

This is just the fifth matchup in NFL history where both teams have scored at least 30 points in three straight games, and the first since 2015. This matchup is one of the best in the NFL for Week 7, so get ready for all the fireworks by following our live blog below! 

Buccaneers vs. Ravens where to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 21 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TV: ESPN/ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: BAL -4; O/U 50.5 (via Fanatics)

Updating Live
(9)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
The 100th career receiving TD for Mike Evans!

Evans becomes the 11th player in NFL history to have 100 career TD catches. The fifth to do it with one team. 

Jeff Kerr
October 22, 2024, 12:23 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 8:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Buccaneers will get the ball first. Ravens have the 32nd ranked pass defense, so let's see if Mayfield and company will air it out to start. 

Jeff Kerr
October 22, 2024, 12:20 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 8:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Mike Evans is 1 receiving TD away from 100

Can be 5th player all-time with 100+ Receiving TD, all with one team (Marvin Harrison, Larry Fitzgerald, Antonio Gates, Steve Largent)

Jeff Kerr
October 22, 2024, 12:10 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 8:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Most Rush YPG Thru 6 Games - Last 40 Years

2006 Falcons 222.2

1984 Bears 221.7

2024 Ravens 205.3

2019 Ravens 205.0

Jeff Kerr
October 22, 2024, 12:00 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 8:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are on an historic rushing pace

  • They are on pace to combine for 3,136 rush yds. The record for any duo is 2,442 (1983 Rams: Eric Dickerson/Dwayne Crutchfield)
  • The record for a QB/RB duo is 2,428 (2012 Washington: Robert Griffin III/Alfred Morris)
  • Jackson leads all QBs in rush yds this season while Henry leads all players entering Week 6. No team since the 1970 merger has had the leading QB rusher and leading RB rusher.
  • Henry is 1st in overall rushing this season entering Week 7 and Jackson is 8th. No QB/RB duo in the Super Bowl era has ever finished top 10 in rushing in the same season. 
Jeff Kerr
October 21, 2024, 11:51 PM
Oct. 21, 2024, 7:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Derrick Henry's start

Henry is the 2nd player since 1970 to lead all RB in rush attempts, rush yards, rush TD, and yards per carry thru Week 6. Terrerll Davis in 1998 was the other. This is the 9th instance of player all-time with 700+ rush yds and 8+ rush TD thru 6 games.

Jeff Kerr
October 21, 2024, 11:43 PM
Oct. 21, 2024, 7:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Expect an offensive shootout tonight.

Tampa Bay (114) and Baltimore (106) rank 1-2 in points scored in last 3 weeks. Baltimore has 4 straight games with 28+ pts and 400+ total yds while Tampa Bay has 3 straight 30+ point games. This is the fifth matchup in NFL history with two teams scoring 30+ points in 3 straight games heading into it. 

Jeff Kerr
October 21, 2024, 11:34 PM
Oct. 21, 2024, 7:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Buccaneers inactives

DL C.J. Brewer 

P Jake Camarda 

TE Payne Durham 

G Royce Newman 

OLB Jose Ramirez

DL Vita Vea (hamstring), RB Rachaad White (foot) and WR Trey Palmer (concussion) are active. 

Jeff Kerr
October 21, 2024, 10:51 PM
Oct. 21, 2024, 6:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Good evening everyone! Have an exciting showdown tonight between the Ravens and Buccaneers. 

Here are the inactives:

Ravens

DT Broderick Washington (knee)

LB Malik Harrison (groin) 

RB Rasheen Ali (ankle) 

C Nick Samac 

S Beau Brade 

OLB Adisa Isaac

Jeff Kerr
October 21, 2024, 10:49 PM
Oct. 21, 2024, 6:49 pm EDT

