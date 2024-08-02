No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams did not suit up for Thursday's 2024 preseason opener against the Houston Texans. But the new Chicago Bears quarterback teased his anticipated NFL debut while speaking to ESPN during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, promising "that time is coming soon."

"I told Coach how exciting it feels to be back out on the field finally," Williams said, "and that was just for warmups."

Williams did, in fact, take the field in Canton, Ohio, complete with his Bears uniform for pre-game stretches. He changed out of the gear for the actual game, however, watching his teammates from the sidelines alongside other resting starters, including veteran additions D'Andre Swift and Keenan Allen.

Williams' remarks don't figure to ring hollow as the preseason progresses, by the way. ESPN reported earlier Thursday that the USC product is scheduled to get some exhibition work despite resting for the opener. Specifically, per ESPN, the first-rounder is due to take somewhere between 45-55 snaps in the Bears' final three preseason games.

Second-year backup Tyson Bagent started in Williams' place against the Texans, while veteran journeyman Brett Rypien took a bulk of the quarterback snaps thereafter.