James Conner is coming off one of the worst rushing performances of his NFL career, gaining just eight yards on seven carries in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The running back will have plenty of time to rebound, however, agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Saturday that'll tie him to Arizona through 2026, the team announced.

The two-year deal is worth $19 million, per ESPN, making Conner one of the top-10 highest-paid running backs in average annual value. He was previously scheduled to become a free agent after the 2024 season, playing on the final year of a three-year, $21 million extension he signed in 2022.

James Conner ARI • RB • #6 Att 166 Yds 705 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

The 29-year-old Conner is in his fourth season with Arizona, on pace to set a career high in rushing with 705 yards through 11 games. He just set his current personal record -- 1,040 rushing yards -- in 2023, despite missing four games. Originally a third-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, the two-time Pro Bowler also set a career high in rushing touchdowns (15) with Arizona during his first season with the club.

His heavy workload, with the 11th-most carries of any player this season, has helped the Cardinals stay afloat in a crowded fight for the NFC West crown.