The NFL has long recognized great players for their performances on (and off!) the field every year at the end of the season. It used to just be announced publicly, but now it's a whole ~thing~ with an evening dedicated to NFL Honors and handing out the awards, plus announcing the Pro Football Hall of Fame's annual class being inducted.

But we don't always see enough players recognized. Just ask the tight ends, who decided, thanks to George Kittle, to launch their own day, since they rarely get the credit they deserve. Or the offensive linemen who, as noted by standout Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, deserve their own award.

We get an MVP, an Offensive Player of the Year, an Offensive Rookie of the Year, etc., etc., but there's no award given to the best offensive lineman of the year, outside of the All-Pro nods.

Technically, offensive linemen are eligible for the above singular awards, and several have received votes for them in recent years, but should they get their own award? Probably!

So let's give it to them -- CBS Sports is proud to present the first annual Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. As you can see and read below, we've nominated eight NFL players for Offensive Lineman of the Year. Those eight players will be voted on both publicly and in-house. We'll announce two finalists and then the week of the Super Bowl, we'll reveal the Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Watch Kyle Long and Pete Prisco breaking it all down.

Nominees