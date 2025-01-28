The NFL has long recognized great players for their performances on (and off!) the field every year at the end of the season. It used to just be announced publicly, but now it's a whole ~thing~ with an evening dedicated to NFL Honors and handing out the awards, plus announcing the Pro Football Hall of Fame's annual class being inducted.
But we don't always see enough players recognized. Just ask the tight ends, who decided, thanks to George Kittle, to launch their own day, since they rarely get the credit they deserve. Or the offensive linemen who, as noted by standout Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, deserve their own award.
We get an MVP, an Offensive Player of the Year, an Offensive Rookie of the Year, etc., etc., but there's no award given to the best offensive lineman of the year, outside of the All-Pro nods.
Technically, offensive linemen are eligible for the above singular awards, and several have received votes for them in recent years, but should they get their own award? Probably!
So let's give it to them -- CBS Sports is proud to present the first annual Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. As you can see and read below, we've nominated eight NFL players for Offensive Lineman of the Year. Those eight players will be voted on both publicly and in-house. We'll announce two finalists and then the week of the Super Bowl, we'll reveal the Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Watch Kyle Long and Pete Prisco breaking it all down.
Nominees
- Dion Dawkins, LT, Bills: As Prisco notes, the Bills allowed the fewest sacks in the league (19) and Dawkins is a big reason why. The Bills offensive line is probably the most underrated single unit in all of football this year and a massive reason they made another AFC Championship game. Plus, he came up with the idea!
- Creed Humphrey, C, Chiefs: "An absolute badass" according to Long, who played with Humphrey as a rookie. Long added that when he went to give Humphrey some rookie treatment, Humphrey "hemmed me up by my shirt" and said "I'm not the guy you haze." Kyle Long, folks, is a BIG DUDE. If you're grabbing him and pinning him up by his shirt, you're a large man. (Watch 'til the end for an excellent "Breaking Bad" reference from Kyle by the by.)
- Lane Johnson, RT, Eagles: There's no question Johnson is "the class of the right tackles" as Long notes and maybe even the best offensive lineman in the entire NFL. Johnson's been dominant for a long time now and it's widely known among smart NFL people that when you take Johnson off the field, the Eagles offense can really bog down a bit. That's how good he is.
- Chris Lindstrom, OG, Falcons: "He's violent, he's physical," Long said, before noting how good Lindstrom is at getting defenders at the second level down on the ground. The Falcons, with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allegier, were a dominant run team this year and Lindstrom's play on the inside of Atlanta's offensive line was a big reason why.
- Quinn Meinerz, OG, Broncos: "He's a mauler," Prisco points out. "If you look up guard, old-school guard, that's him right there." The Broncos were a massive surprise this season with Bo Nix erupting in Sean Payton's offense and Meinerz developing into an All-Pro in 2024 was a big reason why.
- Penei Sewell, RT, Lions: I mean, what do you need to say? The dude is an incredible pass protector and an absolute destroyer in the run game, someone who can get out in space and snuff out defenders. Oh yeah, and you can design offensive plays around him.
- Joe Thuney, OL, Chiefs: Shoutout to the Wolfpack star who won Super Bowls in New England and then left to win even more Super Bowls in Kansas City. He's looking for number FIVE if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX. And he's doing it as a tackle now in the Chiefs offense because they need him due to injury/performance reasons. Slide outside and snuff out top-tier pass rushers? Sure, no problem.
- Tristan Wirfs, OT, Buccaneers: "I think he's the best left tackle in the National Football League," Prisco said. Not wrong! Wirfs moved from right tackle to left tackle for Tampa and has been a massive component to the Bucs offensive explosion over the last few years as he's protected Baker Mayfield's blindside.