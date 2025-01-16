The Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed an 11-win season and a trip to the playoffs during its first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. While the veteran coach will look to attack the offseason to continue that momentum as he prepares for Year 2 in L.A., he'll also be addressing some personal health situations as well.

In his end-of-the-year press conference on Wednesday, Harbaugh told reporters that he'll soon undergo a procedure to treat his irregular heart rhythm.

"Yeah, an ablation on the heart," Harbaugh said, via the official team website.

Back in Week 6, Harbaugh, 61, was spotted heading back to the locker room at around kickoff. He later told CBS Sports that his absence was due to arrhythmia. He was initially taken into the blue medical tent, but team doctors then decided to bring him to the locker room for further evaluation. Harbaugh eventually made his way back to the sideline after missing roughly half of the first quarter.

On top of this heart procedure, Harbaugh, who walked with a noticeable limp throughout the season, added that he is also going to undergo a hip replacement this offseason as well.

Harbaugh was hired by the Chargers last offseason after he had led the University of Michigan to a national championship win in the College Football Playoffs. Before landing in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh's first stint in the NFL came with the San Francisco 49ers, who he coached from 2011-2014. In the NFL, Harbaugh owns a 52-25-1 record in the regular season and a 5-4 record in the playoffs.