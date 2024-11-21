Many eyes will be on Monday's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens as Jim and John Harbaugh are going head-to-head. However, it certainly won't be the first time the two brothers have faced off on a big stage.

Back in 2013, Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers took on John Harbaugh's Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens ended up getting the best of the 49ers in that showdown and came away with a narrow 34-31 win.

"Tremendous competition at the highest level," Jim Harbaugh said of Super Bowl XLVII. "Two teams that played their hearts out."

In addition, Jim Harbaugh revealed the Super Bowl loss didn't affect their relationship at all.

"We're best friends," Harbaugh said. "Nobody could have a better brother."

Until Monday's matchup, Super Bowl XLVII marked the last time the Harbaugh brothers went head-to-head on the gridiron. Jim Harbaugh ended up losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game the following season, then left the NFL one year later.

Jim Harbaugh went to Michigan to develop the school into a powerhouse, and ultimately won the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023. Following that success, he returned to the NFL ranks this past offseason, and has lead the Chargers to a 7-3 record thus far.

Meanwhile, John Harbaugh has continued to lead the Ravens to another impressive season. The Ravens enter Monday with a 7-4 record with quarterback Lamar Jackson firmly in the MVP conversation.

Considering the success of both teams, this Harbaugh battle could be one for the ages.