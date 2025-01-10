The 2025 NFL playoffs kick off in Houston as the No. 4 seed Texans host the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans have won the AFC South back-to-back seasons behind quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans, while the Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers are making their first playoff appearance since 2022, when they blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Similar to Ryans with the Texans in 2023, Harbaugh has had an immediate impact on the Chargers. He's the first head coach ever to lead two different NFL franchises coming off losing seasons to the playoffs in his first season with the team. Harbaugh is 5-3 in the NFL playoffs, and reached the NFC Championship game in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. Can he do something similar with Los Angeles this season?

Below we will break down this AFC postseason showdown, but first, here's how you can watch the action on Saturday.

All NFL odds via SportsLine Consensus

Chargers vs. Texans where to watch



Date: Saturday, Jan. 11 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chargers -3 O/U 42.5

Gambling trends

Chargers are 12-4-1 ATS (Under is 9-8)

Chargers are 9-2 ATS in their past 11 games

Chargers are 7-2 ATS all time vs. the Texans

Texans are 7-9-1 ATS (Under is 10-6-1)

Road favorites are 2-6 ATS in the playoffs since 2016 (Including 0-2 ATS in 2023)

Prediction

The Texans finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in total defense, while the Chargers finished with the No. 1 scoring defense. Could this game come down to which offense has the better day? L.A. finished with the No. 20-ranked unit in yards per game, while Houston ranked No. 22.

Stroud has a legitimate star in Nico Collins, but is without Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell. Additionally, Joe Mixon hasn't looked like the same player as of late. The veteran back has failed to cross 57 rushing yards in a game since Dec. 1, and hasn't scored a touchdown since that Week 13 victory over the Jaguars either. Mixon recorded 88.7 rushing yards per game and 11 rushing touchdowns in the first 10 games of the season. The last time the Texans took the field with all of their starters, they were completely obliterated by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in front of their home fans, 31-2. Could new wide receiver Diontae Johnson play more of a role on offense? That will be something to watch on Saturday.

As for the Chargers, they may have scored at least 34 points in three straight games, but as we mentioned, this offense still ranks in the bottom half of the league. This team wouldn't have made the playoffs without rookie wideout Ladd McConkey, who set Chargers rookie records in receptions (82) and receiving yards (1,149). J.K. Dobbins ended up playing an incredibly important role for the Chargers as well. He set career-high marks in rushes (195), rushing yards (905) and tied a career high with rushing touchdowns as well (9).

I'll take the Chargers in a low-scoring game. Pick: Chargers 20-17