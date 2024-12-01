The Kansas City Chiefs are off to an 11-1 start in 2024. However, it hasn't been pretty: the 2024 Chiefs have the worst point differential (+54) by a team starting 11-1 or better in NFL history. That's why it's huge that Kansas City could receive a boost to its offense in the potential return of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood' Brown.

He underwent shoulder surgery in September for an injury suffered in the Chiefs' first preseason game and has yet to play this season, but according to an NFL Media report on Sunday, an appointment with his surgeon is lined up in the coming week, which could give him the chance to make his season debut in Week 16 or 17.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could use Brown's speed and big play ability in the worst way since he is off to his worst 12-game start to a season in his NFL career in numerous passing metrics. His vaunted deep ball has clearly suffered this season, with Mahomes averaging just 6.2 air yards per pass attempt this season, which ranks 34th out of 36 qualified quarterbacks in 2024. Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb called Brown, along with Cowboys Pro Bowl return man KaVontae Turpin, the fastest guys he has ever played with in his football career when talking to local media on Tuesday. Lamb suited up alongside Brown in college at the University of Oklahoma.

Patrick Mahomes this season





Career rank through 12 games* Comp pct 68.4% Best Pass YPG 248.3 Worst Pass yards/att 7.0 Worst Air yards/pass attempt 6.2 Worst Pass TD 19 Worst INT 11 Second-worst TD-INT ratio 19-11 Worst Passer rating 92.2 Worst

* Min. two games started in a season

Brown providing a deep passing element that the Kansas City offense has sorely lacked this season could put the Chiefs in an improved position to become the first team to win three consecutive championships in the Super Bowl era.