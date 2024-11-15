The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of the NFL's best kickers for Week 11 and beyond as Harrison Butker has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Friday. Butker is expected to undergo a procedure to trim the torn meniscus in his left knee, per NFL Media.

Butker will miss at least four games, including Sunday's big showdown against the Bills.

Butker has made 18 of 20 field goals this season, as well as 21 of 22 extra points. He's yet to miss from inside of 50 yards and is 2 of 4 on kicks of 50-plus. The three-time Super Bowl champion has made in excess of 88% of his kicks in every season of his career but one.

He last missed time in 2022, with the Chiefs using Matthew Wright and Matt Ammendola in his place during a four-game stretch. This time around, they announced the signing of Spencer Shrader off the New York Jets practice squad. Shrader has appeared in two games this season, making both of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra points.

Shrader went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent. He was waived and re-signed to the practice squad, only to be elevated for the season opener when Matt Gay was injured. The Colts released him in October, at which point he signed with the Jets. He played for New York last week against the Cardinals, connecting on field goals of 25 and 45 yards.