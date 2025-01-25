Once again, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on the cusp of a trip to the Super Bowl. And once again, they'll have to get through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs if they want to get there.

Sunday will mark the fourth time this decade that Buffalo and Kansas City have met in the postseason and the second time in an AFC Championship game. The Chiefs won the first three games, including last year's 27-24 win over Buffalo in the AFC divisional round. If they can beat the Bills on Sunday, the Chiefs would make history by becoming the first team to play in five Super Bowls over a six-year span. Kansas City is currently two wins away from becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Buffalo is coming off impressive playoff wins over the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills didn't commit a turnover in either game while forcing three in last week's two-point win over Baltimore.

Here's how you can follow Sunday's action in real time, along with a quick prediction for how things might shake out.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Bills

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 26 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO) TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here)

CBS | Paramount+ (click here) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -2, OU 48.5 (via BetMGM)

Prediction

Buffalo's ability to take care of the ball could play big dividends on Sunday, especially if they are able to get a turnover or two themselves. If Buffalo's pass rushers can consistently pressure Mahomes, the Bills should be able to finally get past Kansas City while punching their first Super Bowl ticket in 31 years.

Score: Bills 24, Chiefs 23