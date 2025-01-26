After much ado, the AFC Championship is finally upon us: It's the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, two of the NFL's most vaunted contenders, squaring off (again) at Arrowhead Stadium, this time for a chance to represent the conference in Super Bowl LIX.

So who's it going to be? Are Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid set to reach their fifth Super Bowl in six years, and vie for a record three straight Lombardi Trophies? Or is Josh Allen finally ready to make the leap, avenging his AFC title-game defeat to Kansas City from back in 2020?

We gathered final-score predictions from some of our CBS Sports NFL experts:

Pete Prisco: It's Josh Allen's time. He will finally beat Mahomes in the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl. The game ends with Von Miller getting a sack to close it out with ... 13 seconds left. Bills 24, Chiefs 23

Cody Benjamin: The heart says Josh Allen finally rides a balanced lineup to the biggest stage, but the head says Patrick Mahomes refuses to let it happen, somehow, some way. Chiefs 24, Bills 22

John Breech: I can't pick against history and the Chiefs seem hell-bent on making NFL history this year by becoming the first team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row. Chiefs 26, Bills 23

Will Brinson: Josh Allen finally beats the big bad man, like Michael Jordan finally taking down the Pistons. Bills 27, Chiefs 24

Doug Clawson: Same old story. Until I see otherwise, I believe the Chiefs are going to continue to win close games. Chiefs 27, Bills 24

Jordan Dajani: Patrick Mahomes is 1-4 vs. Josh Allen in the regular season, and 3-0 vs. him in the playoffs. Chiefs 26, Bills 23

Bryan DeArdo: The fourth time's the charm against Kansas City for Buffalo, which will punch its first Super Bowl ticket since 1993. The Chiefs join the 1976 Steelers, 1990 49ers and 1994 Cowboys as back-to-back champs that fell one game short of a third straight trip to the big game. Bills 27, Chiefs 24

Jared Dubin: I'm not picking against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid until somebody actually beats them. Chiefs 24, Bills 23

Jeff Kerr: The Chiefs haven't turned the ball over since November. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are nearly unbeatable in Arrowhead Stadium, and it's hard to pick against them this time of year. Chiefs 27, Bills 24

Joel Magaraci: The Chiefs have seemingly mastered the ability to close out tight games. Chiefs 24, Bills 21

Tyler Sullivan: The Bills won the regular-season matchup, and Kansas City will win in the playoffs. That's how this rivalry has gone and will continue to go here. Buffalo's weakness on third down will be the tipping point. Chiefs 30, Bills 17

Kevin Steimle: I'm really hoping for the Bills, mainly because I'm tired of seeing the Chiefs at the Super Bowl and I feel like Buffalo fans deserve a championship. However, I just can't see the Chiefs losing. Kansas City has kind of coasted all season and they will go into overdrive now. Chiefs 23, Bills 20

Final tally

Chiefs: 9 votes

votes Bills: 3 votes

Expert odds

SportsLine's consensus line for the AFC Championship has the Chiefs (-1.5) as narrow favorites.