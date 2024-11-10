Chiefs vs. Broncos live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch AFC West game
The Chiefs look to remain the NFL's lone unbeaten team
Two AFC West rivals face off in Week 10, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs are the only undefeated team in the NFL, entering this week with a perfect 8-0 record despite trailing in seven of their games. They face a feisty Broncos squad that's looking to get the bad taste out of their mouths after getting blown out by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens last week.
While the Chiefs haven't been blowing out opponents, this offense has been frustrating for opponents. Kansas City ranks first in third down conversion percentage (53.2%), first in double-digit play drives (11), second in plays per drive (6.6) and second in time of possession (32:58). Methodical is the new explosive.
The Broncos defense will provide an interesting challenge for Andy Reid and Co. Vance Joseph's unit has been blitzing a league-high 42.6% of the time, and rank top three in pressure percentage (40.2%) and sack percentage (9.7%). They had a bit of a lapse last week vs. Baltimore, allowing 41 points. But Denver still ranks No. 3 in scoring defense with 17.9 points allowed per game.
Keep an eye on Nix, as the outcome of Broncos games is directly correlated to his play. In his five victories, Nix has thrown six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions with a 96.2 passer rating. In the four Broncos losses, Nix has thrown two touchdowns compared to six interceptions with a 62.2 passer rating.
Remember, this is a sort of revenge game. Last year in late October, the Broncos throttled the Chiefs, 24-9, while Mahomes was battling flu-like symptoms. The Chiefs likely haven't forgotten that loss. Nix has defeated a couple good quarterbacks this season, including Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield. Can he beat Mahomes in Arrowhead, or are the Chiefs destined to move to 9-0?
Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens and check out our expert picks for this game here.
Where to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs
Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Chiefs -7.5, O/U 42 (BetMGM sportsbook)
