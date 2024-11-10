Chiefs vs. Broncos live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 10 game

The Chiefs look to remain the NFL's lone unbeaten team

We are underway from Arrowhead Stadium, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have taken the field for this Week 10 AFC West showdown.

The undefeated Chiefs haven't been blowing out opponents this season, but this offense has been frustrating for opponents. Kansas City ranks first in third down conversion percentage (53.2%), first in double-digit play drives (11), second in plays per drive (6.6) and second in time of possession (32:58). Methodical is the new explosive.

The Broncos defense will provide an interesting challenge for Andy Reid and Co. Vance Joseph's unit has been blitzing a league-high 42.6% of the time, and rank top three in pressure percentage (40.2%) and sack percentage (9.7%). They had a bit of a lapse last week vs. Baltimore, allowing 41 points. But Denver still ranks No. 3 in scoring defense with 17.9 points allowed per game.

Will Bo Nix register another upset victory, or are the Chiefs destined to move to 9-0? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens. 

Where to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs 

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chiefs -7.5, O/U 42 (BetMGM sportsbook)

Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs answer Broncos TD with FG

The Chiefs offense went 52 yards down the field on 10 plays, but the Broncos defense stood tall near the red zone. A Jawaan Taylor illegal formation penalty pushed Kansas City back to second-and-12, and that's when the drive was halted.

Harrison Butker is good from 36 yards out.

DEN 7 KC 3
9:02 remaining in the second quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs starting LT Wanya Morris is down with an injury. I think his right ankle got trapped under some bodies in the backfield. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos strike first with Vele TD

Bo Nix looked comfortable on his third drive of the game. He took the Broncos offense 80 yards down the field on nine plays, and found Devaughn Vele for the 6-yard TD. 

TE Adam Trautman had a big gain of 34 yards on this possession, while the offense faced just one third down. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs punt on first possession

It looked like Mahomes' offense was ready to put together a long drive their first time out, but the possession came to an end near midfield thanks to a Zach Allen sack on third-and-8. 

Mahomes completed 2 of 4 passes for 16 yards, and had a 12-yard rush. Kelce caught both of Mahomes' completions for a total of 16 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bo Nix and Co. go three-and-out on first possession

The Broncos got the ball to begin the game, and they did nothing with it. Denver picked up a total of 1 yards before having to punt. Chiefs defense was swarming. 

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Jets at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:46

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Steelers at Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Bills at Colts

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Broncos at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    NFL On CBS Week 10 Preview: Eagles at Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Friday NFL News & Notes: CeeDee Lamb Off Injury Report vs. Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Friday NFL News & Notes: Nico Collins Back, Tank Dell Still Out

  • Image thumbnail
    3:20

    Friday NFL News & Notes: Trevor Lawrence Unlikely To Play Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Friday NFL News & Notes: Will Levis To Start vs. Chargers Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Week 10 FFT Panic Meter: D.J. Moore

  • Image thumbnail
    5:20

    Lamar Jackson, Ravens Continues Historic Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Saquon Barkley On Pace To Break Eagles Single Season Rush Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Jayden Daniels On Pace For 4.5000 Scrimmage Yard Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Sam LaPorta 20th Highest Scoring TE This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Mac Jones Likely To Get First Jaguars Start

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Week 10 FFT Panic Meter: Kyler Murray & Marvin Harrison Jr

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Through The Air Presented By United Airlines

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    This Just In: Trevor Lawrence (Shoulder) Unlikely To Play Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    7:53

    Ravens Take Down Bengals In TNF Thriller

See All NFL Videos