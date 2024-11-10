Chiefs vs. Broncos live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 10 game

We are underway from Arrowhead Stadium, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have taken the field for this Week 10 AFC West showdown.

The undefeated Chiefs haven't been blowing out opponents this season, but this offense has been frustrating for opponents. Kansas City ranks first in third down conversion percentage (53.2%), first in double-digit play drives (11), second in plays per drive (6.6) and second in time of possession (32:58). Methodical is the new explosive.

The Broncos defense will provide an interesting challenge for Andy Reid and Co. Vance Joseph's unit has been blitzing a league-high 42.6% of the time, and rank top three in pressure percentage (40.2%) and sack percentage (9.7%). They had a bit of a lapse last week vs. Baltimore, allowing 41 points. But Denver still ranks No. 3 in scoring defense with 17.9 points allowed per game.

Will Bo Nix register another upset victory, or are the Chiefs destined to move to 9-0? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs



Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -7.5, O/U 42 (BetMGM sportsbook)