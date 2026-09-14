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Chiefs vs. Broncos live updates: Patrick Mahomes makes his return on 'Monday Night Football'

Bo Nix and the defending AFC West champion Broncos visit Arrowhead in a primetime divisional showdown

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The final battle of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is a big one, a divisional battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes is back from a torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season. The Chiefs' offensive line will have its work cut out against Denver's defense, and with Mahomes coming off an injury, the Broncos could pose a problem. The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will be without left tackle Josh Simmons, and the Broncos defense will be without pass rusher Jonathan Cooper, who is on the commissioner's exempt list in the wake of a pair of domestic violence incidents that took place this summer.

Mahomes' mobility will look different, with less running, so he will need to fix his career-worst 62.7% completion percentage from last season. 

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is back from the broken ankle suffered in last year's NFL Playoffs. The former No. 12 overall pick made some preseason appearances, but this will be the real test. Like Mahomes, Nix likes to run the ball but may need to adjust his approach given it's his first game back from injury. 

The Chiefs' secondary has improved year-over-year, and it will be interesting to see how they challenge the new addition, Jaylen Waddle. Kansas City's biggest offseason addition was landing reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

CBS Sports has you covered with live updates, big plays and injury news from the game.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos live

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
  • TV: ESPN/ABC | Streaming: fubo (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Chiefs -2.5, O/U 43
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Jaylen Waddle's Broncos debut

One of the more notable offseason trades was executed by the Broncos, sending a first-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for standout receiver Jaylen Waddle. He'll now serve as arguably the top option for Bo Nix in the Denver passing attack. 

 
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Questions about the offensive tackles in K.C.

One of the biggest factors in this game could very well be the play of the Chiefs offensive tackles. Josh Simmons, who was penciled in as the starting left tackle, is out due to a back injury, which is forcing undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson in as the blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, Jaylon Moore is starting at right tackle. Moore gave up three sacks and 23 pressures last year despite playing just 42% of the offensive snaps in spot appearances. Against this lethal Denver pass rush, this could very well determine the game. 

 
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New offensive playcaller in Denver

While it's largely the same familiar faces in Denver, there is a slight (but possibly significant) change on offense. This offseason, Sean Payton promoted Davis Webb to offensive coordinator after he had spent the previous three seasons as the Broncos QB coach. Webb will now call plays instead of Payton, so it'll be interesting to see if there are any new wrinkles or if it remains the status quo. 

 
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Chiefs inactives

  • QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency third quarterback)
  • TE Jared Wiley
  • OT Diego Pounds
  • OT Josh Simmons
  • DT Bryson Eason
  • LB Jack Pyburn
  • S Chamarri Conner
 
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Broncos inactives

 
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What a difference a year can make

It was night and day for both teams in their ability to pull off one-score games in 2025. After going a perfect 11-0 in one-score games in 2024, the Chiefs were 1-9 in that setting last season. Meanwhile, the Broncos were 11-2 in one-score games in 2025 after going 1-6 in 2024. 

 
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Broncos past 21 meetings vs. Chiefs

Stats1st 16 gamesPast 5 games

W-L

0-16

4-1

PPG

17.1

23.6

Opp PPG

28.3

11/4

TO Diff

-24

+4

 
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Patrick Mahomes' return

It was nine months to the DAY that Patrick Mahomes suffered his torn ACL and LCL, and he'll be making his return on the "Monday Night Football" stage. It's truly a remarkable comeback for the Chiefs QB, and it's not surprising to see him as the betting favorite for Comeback Player of the Year. But how will he look in Week 1? Specifically, I'm curious to see if Mahomes' mobility is back where it needs to be. Can he extend plays in the pocket against a stout Broncos pass rush? He'll need to. 
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