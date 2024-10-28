San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had one of the best years of his career in 2023, but this season, he has yet to play a snap due to injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had a positive update on McCaffrey on Monday, saying he is going to "hit it hard" with simulated practice workouts this week.

If this week goes well, the team is hoping to get McCaffrey back at practice next week. Shanahan said that so far things with the recovery have gone well and he's hopeful he can join the team soon. The 49ers are entering their bye week, which gives McCaffrey one more week to prepare for a potential return without having to miss his ninth game of the year.

NFL Media reported that McCaffrey has a "very good chance" to return Week 10, following the team's bye. Before that can happen, he needs to get back to practice, so Shanahan's saying they plan on getting him to practice next week is one sign that the Week 10 return could happen. Recent updates from general manager John Lynch have also been positive, with Lynch saying, "he's doing incredibly well." The main message from the team is that as he rams up his activity, the 49ers want to be sure there are no setbacks.

The 49ers are now 4-4 after defeating the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." The offense could certainly use McCaffrey's help down the stretch.