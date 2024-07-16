Saquon Barkley is four months removed from joining the Philadelphia Eagles, but the running back's split from the New York Giants remains a focal point of HBO's offseason edition of "Hard Knocks." Episode 3's teaser includes a hint at what Giants general manager Joe Schoen actually offered Barkley before his exit.

"I offered him today a three-year deal at $12.5 [million per year] and $25 [million] guaranteed to be a Giant," Schoen can be seen explaining to a colleague in Tuesday's clip. Those dollar marks are similar to the ones Barkley ultimately got from the Eagles, who signed the Pro Bowler to a reported three-year, $37.75 million contract featuring $25 million fully guaranteed.

It's unclear when exactly Schoen shared those remarks, because there are conflicting reports about whether the Giants made Barkley an offer immediately prior to his foray into 2024 free agency.

Barkley himself argued after his move to the rival Eagles that he can't be considered "a traitor if I never got an offer to come back" to the Giants. The New York Post, meanwhile, reported previously that Schoen never made an official offer to Barkley after July 2023, when the Giants unsuccessfully sought to extend the running back with a deal featuring $22 million guaranteed.

Schoen, for what it's worth, also appeared hesitant to engage in long-term talks with Barkley in Episode 2 of this offseason's "Hard Knocks," telling the former first-round draft pick over the phone he expected to let Barkley test the open market before making any kind of new contract offer. It's possible, then, that Schoen's apparent $12.5 million per-year offer came well before the 2024 offseason, when both sides had already grown to anticipate a breakup.

Giants owner John Mara, however, was apparently a steady advocate for paying Barkley what he wanted. Episode 3's teaser includes him sharing this line: "I'm gonna have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes."