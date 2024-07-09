The Washington Commanders have officially brought back the "Burgundy and Gold." The franchise, celebrating its 92nd birthday, announced this week the gold-colored pants are officially back in the uniform rotation for the 2024 season, and to be worn for the first time since Week 17 of the 2018 season.

The specific dates the gold pants will be featured have not been announced. The Commanders have worn red and white pants with the home and road jerseys since the franchise rebranded as the "Washington Football team" in 2020, continuing the red and white pants when the team became the Washington Commanders in 2022.

The gold pants match the color on the sleeve of the home jerseys, which is a triple stripe bordered by the gold on the outer stripes (white on the inside). The gold pants are expected to be on the home jerseys only, as they have not been worn with the road white jerseys since 2016.

The franchise has brought back the gold pants on several occasions after abandoning them in 1978 (it had been wearing them since the franchise moved to Washington in 1937). They were worn in 1994 as a throwback uniform for the NFL's 75th anniversary season before being retired until the 2022 season, which was the franchise's 70th anniversary season.

The gold pants remained with the alternate jerseys and helmets in 2003, then were brought back in 2007 with a throwback gold helmet in honor of the franchise's 75th anniversary. The gold pants returned to the primary uniform in 2010 and remained there until the conclusion of the 2018 season (the white pants returned to the primary uniform set in 2019).

The return of the gold pants is a welcome change for the Commanders fanbase, but don't expect a name change anytime soon. Washington's new ownership group, led by managing partner Josh Harris, have silenced rumors of a name change since the group purchased the team last year.

"Obviously, I grew up in D.C. and I was there during the glory years, so I understand why fans love the former name," Harris said last September, via Sports Illustrated. "But look, there was a portion of our fanbase that felt disrespected by the former name.

"Sports are supposed to bring people together and not be a distraction. I don't want distractions. ... I thought it was important that we end the conversation."

Regardless, the gold pants will certainly fuel up the conversation of a potential name change -- or at least reverting back to the traditional colors.