Commanders vs. Buccaneers live updates: Inactives, prediction, spread, odds, where to watch NFL playoff game

Prime-time NFL playoffs are back, with the Washington Commanders visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the penultimate matchup of Wild Card Weekend. Winners of five straight, the Commanders boast arguably this year's top rookie in Jayden Daniels, whose dual-threat magic has given Washington one of its most explosive offenses in years. On Sunday night, they're up against an equally dynamic attack, with Baker Mayfield fresh off a career season for Tampa Bay, in which he had 41 touchdowns through the air.

Can Mayfield engineer yet another scrappy playoff run, one year after guiding the Buccaneers to an upset of the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round? Or does Daniels have enough juice to make Washington the underdog to watch in the postseason? Either way, this one has the potential for major fireworks under the Sunday night lights, touting maybe the most tantalizing quarterback matchup of the entire wild-card slate.

Check back here throughout the contest for live updates and analysis.

Buccaneers vs. Commanders where to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 12 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Buccaneers -3 (SportsLine consensus)