The Washington Commanders (11-5) will try to clinch the No. 6 seed in the NFC when they wrap up the regular season with a road game against the Dallas Cowboys (7-9) on Sunday afternoon. Washington is riding a four-game winning streak and is coming off an overtime win against Atlanta last week. The Commanders, who have already guaranteed a playoff spot, can clinch the No. 6 seed with a win or a Green Bay loss to Chicago. Dallas has been eliminated from playoff contention and is coming off a 41-7 loss at Philadelphia.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Commanders are favored by 4 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Commanders odds, while the over/under is 44 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Commanders vs. Cowboys picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season on a 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 68% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Washington-Dallas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Cowboys vs. Commanders spread: Commanders -6.5

Cowboys vs. Commanders over/under: 44 points

Cowboys vs. Commanders money line: Commanders -285, Cowboys +232

Cowboys vs. Commanders picks: See picks here

Cowboys vs. Commanders streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is coming off a blowout loss at Philadelphia, but it won four of its previous five games, with its lone loss coming by just one touchdown against Cincinnati. The Cowboys opened that stretch with a 34-26 win at Washington, springing the upset as 10.5-point underdogs. Quarterback Cooper Rush completed 24 of 32 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Rico Dowdle had 86 rushing yards.

Rush had another big game in a win over Tampa Bay two weeks ago, completing 26 of 35 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown. While the Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention, they are still motivated to sweep the season series against their division rival. They have won and covered the spread in six of the last seven meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington enters this matchup on a four-game winning streak since losing to Dallas as a double-digit favorite in the first meeting of the season. The Commanders are coming off back-to-back wins over the Eagles and Falcons, clinching a playoff spot. Star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had 227 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while rushing for 127 yards in the win over Atlanta last week.

Daniels had 42 rushing yards in overtime alone, adding to his outstanding rookie campaign. The Commanders can clinch the No. 6 seed and avoid a trip to Philadelphia in the wild-card round with a win on Sunday. They have been one of the most profitable teams in the NFL this season, covering the spread at a 10-4-1 clip in their last 15 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Commanders picks

The model has simulated Commanders vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Commanders on Sunday, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Washington vs. Dallas spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 210-142 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.