Commanders vs. Lions score, takeaways: Washington stuns top-seeded Detroit in shootout to reach NFC title game

The Lions' 15-2 dream season becomes a nightmare at the hands of Jayden Daniels and Co.

In one of the wildest playoff games in recent memory, Jayden Daniels and the No. 6-seed Washington Commanders pulled off a stunning upset, defeating the top-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31.

Daniels was nearly flawless in repeatedly staring down Detroit's blitz-happy defense, completing 22 of 31 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns without taking a sack or throwing an interception. He repeatedly connected with Terry McLaurin, Zach Ertz, Dyami Brown and Austin Ekeler as he methodically moved the team up and down the field. 

Washington's run game was also terrific throughout, helping the Commanders control the clock all evening. They ran the ball 42 times for 182 yards and three scores -- two of them by Brian Robinson and one by Jeremy McNichols. As a result, they held the ball for 33 minutes and 59 seconds, keeping the ball away from the team that finished second in the NFL in time of possession. 

The explosive and efficient Washington offense was overshadowed only by the defense, which bent several times in allowing an incredible 521 yards and 31 points, but eventually broke the vaunted Detroit offense by forcing five turnovers and even turning one of them into a touchdown. Rookie defensive back Mike Sainristil had two interceptions, one on Jared Goff to end the first half and one on Jameson Williams on a trick play to all but ice the game in the fourth quarter. Quan Martin had the biggest play with the pick six, while Dorance Armstrong had a strip-sack of Goff in the red zone early on and Jeremy Chinn got the game-ender with 25 seconds remaining.

Even before needing to pile up yards down by three scores late in the game, the Lions continually moved the ball up and down the field with relative ease, with Jahmyr Gibbs consistently exploding through the defense, Jameson Williams ripping off big plays and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta chipping in with their usual contributions. But it was ultimately the turnovers that did Detroit in, along with an inability to get stops in key moments. 

Detroit has been remarkably banged up on the defensive side of the ball for weeks now, and things finally boiled over here as Washington averaged over 6.5 yards per play and converted 7 of 12 third-or-fourth-down opportunities. Between those timely conversions and the turnovers, it was simply too much for the Lions to overcome. As a result, Washington is headed to the NFC title game for the first time in 33 years, with Daniels becoming just the sixth rookie quarterback to take his team to the conference championship round. 

Why the Commanders won

A stone-cold baller of a rookie quarterback, and a defense that repeatedly stepped up. Daniels was lights out for the significant majority of this game, missing on only a scant few throws His 299 yards and two touchdowns undersell how effective he was as a passer, and his 51 rushing yards belie the impact his legs had on the game. 

And while players like Robinson, McLaurin and Ertz made big impacts as well, it was the maligned Washington defense that did the rest. The Commanders yielded in excess of 500 yards and gave up 31 points, but any time you force FIVE turnovers, your team is likely to win. That's what Dan Quinn's unit accomplished here.

Why the Lions lost

Turnovers, and an inability to get the big stop. Goff was picked off three times, and fumbled once. His pick six gave Washington its first two-score lead of the game, while his late-first-half interception maintained that 10-point spread going into halftime. Williams threw the ball into triple-coverage on a trick play. And Goff was also strip-sacked early on. 

You can't win with that many miscues. You especially can't when you allow your opponent to repeatedly convert on fourth down, and to turn all four of its red-zone trips into touchdowns. (They also had multiple key penalties, including a 12-men-on-the-field penalty that gave the Commanders another fourth-down conversion.)

Turning point

With the Lions leading 7-3 late in the first quarter, they were deep in Washington territory and looking to take a two-score lead. On third-and-1, Goff dropped back to pass ... and then Dorance Armstrong made his biggest play of the season.

The Commanders would then reel off three consecutive touchdown drives and throw in a pick six for good measure, turning a potential two-score deficit into a two-score lead by halftime. 

Highlight play

Make sure you check out the Lions' outrageous toss-shovel pass, which was unlike anything we've seen in quite some time. But because Washington won, let's highlight this ridiculous throw from Daniels to Brown, which set up an eventual Ertz touchdown to give Washington a 10-point lead.

That is about as perfect a drop-in-the-bucket throw as you'll ever see, from a rookie who has consistently been one of the best deep-ball throwers in the NFL this season. Just ahead of the two-minute warning, it was a massive play in this game.

What's next

Washington is headed to the NFC title game. The Commanders will travel to either Philadelphia or Los Angeles, depending on the result of Sunday's Eagles vs. Rams game.

The Lions are headed home after their remarkable, franchise-best 15-2 season. They will hold the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it seems highly likely that they will use it to fortify their defense.

Goff picked, Commanders win 

Jared Goff throws his third pick of the night, and the Commanders are advancing to their first NFC title game since 1991.  

Bryan DeArdo
January 19, 2025, 4:24 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 11:24 pm EST
 
Commanders miss FG

Zane Gonzalez hooks his 44-yard FG try, so the Lions have life, but no margin for error with 2:26 left. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 19, 2025, 4:14 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 11:14 pm EST
 
Detroit gets a FG, don't get onside kick 

Zach Ertz able to scoop up on the onside kick after a scrum for the ball ensued. The Lions will likely use each of their timeouts now with 4:57 left. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 19, 2025, 4:06 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 11:06 pm EST
 
Lions moving but not moving fast enough

Detroit is in scoring range, but they're not moving nearly fast enough being down by three scores with under seven minutes left. Goff just hit St. Brown for a big gain down to the Commanders' 25. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 19, 2025, 4:00 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 11:00 pm EST
 
McNichols for six

All of a sudden, Washington has opened up a three-score lead. W-O-W.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:53 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:53 pm EST
 
Jayden Daniels is just a stone-cold baller. 

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:52 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:52 pm EST
 
Trickeration --> Interception

The Lions broke out yet another trick play, but this time it went badly. Detroit ran a fake jet sweep to Jahmyr Gibbs with an inside hand-off to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who flipped the ball back to Jameson Williams for a double pass intended for Gibbs. But the pass wasn't there and Williams forced it anyway. Yikes. Picked by Mike Sainristil -- his second of the game.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:45 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:45 pm EST
 
B-Rob x2

After a too-many-men-on-the-field penalty allowed Washington to convert another fourth down, the Commies just gave it to Brian Robinson Jr. up the middle twice in a row to punch the ball into the end zone. Washington is back up by two scores.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:39 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:39 pm EST
 
Another fourth-down conversion

Washington went 20 of 23 on fourth downs during the regular season. Even after failing on fourth early in this game, the Commies have gone for it twice more and converted both times.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:32 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:32 pm EST
 
Antwaan Randle El, who hit the pitch on that play, is the Lions' wide receiver coach.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:28 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:28 pm EST
 
Apparently the toss-shovel play has been done before:

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:27 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:27 pm EST
 
Lions back in the end zone

It's Gibbs once again, capping off the drive with a physical run right through the safety at the goal line. We're back to a 3-point game.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:18 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:18 pm EST
 
A LITTLE TRICKERATION

Ben Johnson is in his BAG, folks. It's a toss pitch to Montgomery, who then does a shovel pass to St. Brown for 20 yards. My god.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:15 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:15 pm EST
 
The Lions got REALLY lucky right there. Montgomery did NOT get facemasked at all while being stopped on third down. Huge break.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:11 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:11 pm EST
 
Big stop

The Lions desperately needed to force Washington into an empty possession, and just did it right there. It's only the second time this game where they have had a possession end without a score. (And the first one was a failed fourth-and-1 conversion.)

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:06 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:06 pm EST
 
Cosmi OUT

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 3:02 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 10:02 pm EST
 
Offensive explosion

In the first half:

  • Jayden Daniels: 14 of 21 for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns, 30 rushing yards
  • Jared Goff: 11 of 17 for 150 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions
  • Jahmyr Gibbs: 12 total touches for 134 yards and a touchdown
  • Terry McLaurin: 3 catches for 75 yards and a touchdown
  • Jameson Williams: 61-yard touchdown run
  • Dyami Brown: 4 catches for 96 yards
  • Sam LaPorta: 4 catches for 29 yards and a touchdown
  • Brian Robinson: 5 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown
Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:47 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:47 pm EST
 
Goff picked again

Jameson Williams had a half a step on Mike Sainristil and Goff had a touchdown if he threw a good ball, but he left the throw too far inside and got picked off for the second time this game. Wow. (On a second look, not a great route by Williams, either. He took it up the field instead of across.)

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:47 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:47 pm EST
 
Scoreboard 

With 52 combined points, this ties for the highest-scoring half in playoff history, along with the second half of the Chiefs-Texans game in 2019, according to the CBS Sports research department.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:43 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:43 pm EST
 
That is gonna get overturned to an incomplete pass.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:41 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:41 pm EST
 
Ertz back (in the end zone)

After leaving earlier to be checked for a concussion, Zach Ertz is back in the game. Oh, and he's back in the end zone. He's been on fire in the red area lately, and he just gave Washington another two-score lead.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:38 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:38 pm EST
 
DYAMI GOES DEEP

What a throw by Jayden Daniels, man. This kid is amazing. Absolutely dropped in a bucket right into Brown's arms in tight coverage. Kirby Joseph was RIGHT there. Wow.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:33 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:33 pm EST
 
WAYMO JAMO

Yooooooo this game is off the hook. Reverse to Jameson Williams and he not only gets the edge, he cuts alllllllll the way back across the field for a 61-yard touchdown run. 45 first-half points and there are still 4 minutes left.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:28 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:28 pm EST
 
Goff is back on the sideline and he has his helmet, which is a very good sign.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:27 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:27 pm EST
 
Jared Goff is headed to the medical tent. It'll be Teddy Bridgewater under center. Goff got clocked on the interception return, and there should have been a penalty called.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:26 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:26 pm EST
 
PICK SIX

Oh boy. What a turn of events. Just after the Lions took the lead, they are suddenly down by two scores. Goff threw WAY high intended for Tim Patrick and Quan Martin picked it off and took it all the way to the house. Wow.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:22 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:22 pm EST
 
Terry McLaurin house call

Well, that was quick! On an RPO smoke screen out to McLaurin, the Commanders had a receiver and two blockers for two defensive backs, and it sprung McLaurin for a huge gain up the sideline. He then outran the rest of the defense 58 YARDS to the end zone. We're getting some scoring here, folks. (They've now changed it back to 58 yards instead of 59.)

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:16 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:16 pm EST
 
SAM LAPORTA

WHAT AN OUTRAGEOUS CATCH BY SAM LAPORTA!!!!!!! And what a throw by Jared Goff while falling down! Looked just like the Mahomes-to-Kelce touchdown earlier today, except the catch on the back end was a ridiculous full-body extension one-handed snag.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:10 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:10 pm EST
 
Ertz QUESTIONABLE

Washington TE Zach Ertz is being evaluated for a concussion.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:07 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:07 pm EST
 
Goff missed Jameson Williams by about 6 inches on that deep ball. Sheesh.

Jared Dubin
January 19, 2025, 2:05 AM
Jan. 18, 2025, 9:05 pm EST
