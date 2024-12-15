The New Orleans Saints (5-8) will try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they face the Washington Commanders (8-5) on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has won three of its last four games, including a 14-11 win over the Giants last week. The Saints are two games back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South, while Washington currently occupies the final NFC wild-card spot. The Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 42-19 win over Tennessee before having a bye last week. Derek Carr (hand/concussion) is listed as doubtful for New Orleans and Jake Haener is expected to start at quarterback.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The Commanders are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Commanders odds, while the over/under is 44 points per SportsLine consensus.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Saints vs. Commanders spread: Commanders -7.5

Saints vs. Commanders over/under: 44 points

Saints vs. Commanders money line: Commanders -386, Saints +304

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans has found some magic late in the season, winning three of its last four games to stay two games behind Tampa Bay atop the NFC South. The Saints picked up wins over the Falcons and Browns before beating the Giants on the road last week.

Star running back Alvin Kamara has 938 rushing yards and six touchdowns while catching a team-high 64 passes for 485 yards and another score. The Saints have won four of the last six meetings between these teams, and they have won six of their last nine December games. Washington is just 1-6 in its last seven games in December.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington lost three straight one-possession games in November, but it responded with a 42-19 win over Tennessee two weeks ago. Star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had 206 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns to go along with 43 rushing yards and another touchdown. He is having a fantastic rookie campaign, racking up 2,819 passing yards, 590 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Third-year running back Brian Robinson Jr. is coming off his third 100-yard outing of the season, finishing with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. Washington had an extra week to rest and prepare for this game, while New Orleans is coming off a trip to New York. The Commanders are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 games.

How to make Saints vs. Commanders picks

The model has simulated Commanders vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins New Orleans vs. Washington on Sunday?