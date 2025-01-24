FRISCO, Texas -- Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders recently described Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' phone call about his team's head-coaching vacancy as "intriguing."

However, some of his Colorado players participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl don't feel that Coach Sanders is intrigued enough to actually leave Boulder for the bright lights the Cowboys possess. Sanders' son, Shilo, who plays safety for the Buffaloes, revealed his father doesn't discuss Dallas' job situation with his family, but that doesn't mean they don't have a pulse on what's going on.

"I don't know. I actually just called him and asked him. He don't tell us nothing, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders told CBS Sports on Friday. "Then I asked [my brother] Shedeur. He doesn't know. I call my older brother [Deion Sanders Jr.]. He doesn't know nothing, so I wish he was up here, so we can ask him. All of us together [can] ask [dad] what he is going to do."

Based on his father's condition of needing to coach him, and especially quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders doesn't see Prime Time coming to the Cowboys as their new head coach. That's because Dallas has the 2024 NFL Draft's 12th overall pick, which is well out of range to select Shedeur Sanders, a projected top-five pick.

"He has said [he would consider the NFL] if he could coach both of us," Shilo Sanders said. "I think he is going to stay at Colorado. It's not really like a big speculation. We already knew we was going to stay at Colorado. It would be a surprise if he coached somewhere else, but I don't think that."

Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn provided a much more firm answer when asked about the speculation regarding Sanders and the Cowboys, saying, "I'm pretty sure Coach Prime is going to stay at Colorado."

"I think he's going to be there [Colorado]. You go ask him where he's going to be. I'm pretty sure Coach Prime is going to stay at Colorado," Horn told CBS Sports on Friday. ... "It's just the love that he gets from that school: The love and support. The people that's behind him when it comes to that program. You got a great support system from the AD Mr. Rick George, and the players that are coming there to play for him. Then, the fans, and he gives back to the community, too, so you can't beat it out there for Coach Prime."