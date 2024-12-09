Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers have been playing well as of late despite the 3-10 record. They came a Xavier Legette drop away from pulling off the largest NFL upset in three years against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and the last five Panthers games have been decided by six points or fewer.

The Panthers have actually covered the spread in five straight games now, and sportsbooks are rewarding them by making Carolina a 1.5-point favorite in Week 15 vs. the Dallas Cowboys. This is the first time the Panthers have been favored in a game since Week 15 in 2022, per WCNC. That's 33 straight games the Panthers have gone without being a favorite!

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 59.0 YDs 1572 TD 7 INT 7 YD/Att 5.87 View Profile

This is subject to change, especially with the Cowboys playing Monday night vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. With an impressive outing from Cooper Rush against Joe Burrow, Dallas could end up being favored by the time the team travels to Charlotte. The Cowboys are currently on a two-game winning streak after losing five straight.

A reason for the Panthers' turnaround has been the play of Young, as he's thrown at least one touchdown in six straight games after throwing zero touchdowns in the prior six games. Still, Carolina is just 2-4 in those games.