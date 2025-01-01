FRISCO, Texas -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. What do they all have in common? They or their loved ones have been the target of a recent string of high-profile robberies.

The NFL issued a league-wide security alert in late November after the homes of Mahomes and Kelce were broken into, and Burrow's home was targeted during Cincinnati's "Monday Night Football Game" in Arlington, Texas, against the Cowboys on Dec. 9. Doncic's Dallas home was also recently burglarized, which led to the NBA sending out a security memo in November.

The latest burglary happened to Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos. She had her car broken into, which led to items with a combined worth close to $40,000 being taken, per the Dallas Morning News. Items included designer wallets and hand bags, plus computer software and cash.

"The target that I am, whether it be for a natural robbery, whether it be for losing the game or whatever, I understand the position that I'm in," Prescott said Wednesday. "So for me, it's more about today and now protecting my fiancée and my daughter."

He made it abundantly clear that he didn't view his fiancée's car being robbed while she was attending a Pilates class as equivalent to the home burglaries of Burrow, Mahomes, Kelce or Doncic.

"Her situation that was, I don't want to tie that in, and I don't want anybody to tie that in with the other things that's been happening. Her car was broken into at Pilates in Dallas," Prescott said. "Who knows how many times that happens a day? So that's that, but as far as protecting homes and that, yeah I'm going to take every step necessary to ensure the safety and that that doesn't happen to me."

The recent string of crimes regarding professional athletes now has the Cowboys face-of-the-franchise quarterback on high alert regarding his family's safety, but he's thankful to have the resources to put as many safeguards around his loved ones as he desires.

"It's not fun. I could say that for sure," Prescott said of being a target. "Obviously fortunate to be able to put people and things in place to protect myself, so that's my No. 1 priority. I think as well as any of these other guys ... and anybody else understanding that that's what's been going around. Looks like we're (professional athletes) subject to the targets and just protect ourselves the best we can."

Many dream about the perks of being a celebrity like the money, fame and the glamour that comes with the perceived lifestyle. However, the recent crime wave toward professional athletes is a stark reminder that not everything that comes with living in the limelight is enjoyable.

"You weigh the good with the bad. You understand that, as I said, who we are and what we're subject to; that others can look up how much we make or maybe an address. That puts us subject to a target. So as I said for me and for my teammates, I think for anybody across the league or anybody of celebrity status, I guess you could say. It's unfortunate, but yeah, we have to take and do what's necessary to protect us and our family."