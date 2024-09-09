Dak Prescott is now the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history based on average annual value, fresh off a four-year contract extension worth $240 million. And there's only one thing the Dallas Cowboys signal-caller can do to hold up his "end of the deal," Prescott told ESPN on Sunday: Win a Super Bowl.

"It's my only motivation," Prescott said, per Todd Archer. "Hold up my part of this deal. Just deliver that. That's my motivation. ... That is what is at the forefront of my mind. Not the money. It's about holding up my end of the deal. And I want to do it here."

All offseason, Prescott and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took turns giving mixed signals about their long-term partnership, only to agree on a deal including a record $230 million in guaranteed money hours before Dallas' season-opening road game against the Cleveland Browns. Jones, meanwhile, has a similar measuring stick for the ultimate success of the lucrative new contract.

"This was the thing to do for what we're here for, and that is to win a championship," Jones said, per ESPN. "I know our fans know that. I'm surprised that anyone would think that anything short of -- they might disagree with the decision -- but anything short of a commitment is just not the case with me."

The renewed pairing is off to a good start in 2024, with the Cowboys routing the Browns, 33-17, on Sunday to start the new season 1-0. Parlaying regular-season success into postseason excellence will be another task entirely, provided Dallas once again makes the playoffs. While Prescott is widely considered one of the NFL's top veteran quarterbacks, he's gone just 2-5 in seven career postseason appearances, overseeing two one-and-done playoff bids in the last three seasons alone.

The Cowboys haven't reached a Super Bowl since they last won it in 1995.