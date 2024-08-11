Jerry Jones has clarified his recent comments regarding CeeDee Lamb and his lack of urgency to come to terms on a contract extension with his star receiver.

Jones, speaking ahead of the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, explained those comments while also expressing how much he wants Lamb to return to the team. Lamb has not been practicing with the team as he is hoping to avoid playing this season under his fifth-year option.

"I think I got in trouble the other day when I said, 'Look, we're not urgent about CeeDee,'" Jones said on the team's pregame broadcast, via Yahoo Sports. "Well, no one appreciates CeeDee being on the field any more than I do, but let me say this, he wouldn't be taking a snap out here today if he had been here. You've got to use your head when you expose key players. That gives the other younger players a chance to do it.

"We know exactly what CeeDee can do. ... We wouldn't have him out here. Has really not anything to do with his contract. Dak (Prescott) won't be out here this afternoon. And so the bottom line is, no, there's not that urgency. Now, I understand completely the angst that's happening when you are anxious about it and someone says anything about whether you're missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you're missed, okay, but you're not missed out here competing, and it doesn't put any pressure, anyplace on us. It's not pressure out here today and in practice."

Based on Jones' comments, it appears that, while he obviously wants to find a contractural resolution with Lamb, he is not stressing over the fact that Lamb is holding out. Jones won't rush to figure something out because he wants Lamb back on the practice field.

That being said, the longer things continue to remain as they are, things will continue to be unsettled in Dallas. Jones, therefore, will have to continue to answer questions about Lamb and his future with the team.