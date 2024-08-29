FRISCO, Texas -- Contract negotiations can be tense, especially ones involving Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys since the owner and general manager enjoys negotiating through the media.

Back in training camp out in Oxnard, California, Jones postured during negotiations with 2023 All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb by saying he didn't "have a sense of urgency" to get a deal done with the NFL's 2023 receptions leader (135) to end his holdout. Fast forward to Monday, and Jones inked Lamb to a four-year, $136 million extension with $100 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $38 million signing bonus.

Lamb immediately responded to Jones' lack of urgency comments with a tweet that read "lol." at the time, but now that the deal is done, the two are back on good terms after a one-on-one chat.

"We had a business man conversation," Lamb said Tuesday when talking about his first interaction with Jones since signing the contract. "I'm not worried about nothing. We got what we need to get done, and now it's time for me to go."

Mere days before the extension was signed Lamb posted an ominous screenshot from Tobey McGuire's "Spiderman 3" movie after McGuire's Peter Parker putting on the black, Venom-infested Spiderman suit. Some people took it to mean Lamb was ready to be labeled a villain the longer he held out for a new deal. Now that everything is chill in Lamb's relationship with the Cowboys, he laughed when asked about the meaning of that tweet.

"Ahh, oh my gosh. That's my favorite superhero," Lamb said. "That's my favorite superhero. He's entering his villain arc and I'm coming back for vengeance so that's what that is. … As far as the comments, I mean, he's entitled to whatever he got to say as long as we get the deal done."

Jones revealed one tidbit from his one-on-one "business man" conversation with Lamb on Wednesday, revealing a word of caution to his 25-year-old, superstar wide receiver after agreeing to pay him enough money to set up himself and the people around him for generations.

"I'm going to point specifically to one aspect of the conversation," Jones said. "And that is just an inherent wanting to, and I think it's natural for all of us, wanting to say: Now, you're going to be dealing with huge amounts of money. Be careful. Be careful. Look under the hood. Give it a lot of consideration as you make decisions regarding what you have as far as keeping it. You don't have to be smart to make money. You do not have to be. You can be very talented. You can be very driven. You do not have to be smart to make money. But you have to be real smart to keep it. Very smart. Any way that I can help a player in any way keep it, put me in coach."

Lamb certainly took that advice to heart as he had an emotional moment with his family after the call from his agent Tory Dandy came to let him know the deal was done. Lamb's plan to retire his parents is one most would agree is money well spent.

"Retiring my mom and letting my dad know he's good," Lamb said when asked who he called in the aftermath of hearing the deal was done. "Calling my grandmother -- she was crying. It was an amazing time. Just being able to give my family that financial freedom they've always wanted. They've been working their tails off their whole life, so I understand where my grind comes from, my passion. I'm just happy I can do that for my grandma, my mom, my dad, my brothers -- the list can go on and on."