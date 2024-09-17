The Dallas Cowboys defense has to pick itself up of the proverbial mat following their 44-19 letdown against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, but their road doesn't get any easier.

Dallas will host reigning NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Week 3. Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons fully respects the challenge of what Jackson presents, calling him "the best dual-threat quarterback in the league" in an appearance at Post Malone's Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant on Tuesday.

"In terms of what he [Jackson] has accomplished in this league, he is probably the best dual-threat quarterback in the league and in history, today," Parsons said on Tuesday while "working a shift" at Raising Cane's. "Two-time [NFL] MVP. Heisman [Trophy] winner. Multiple playoff runs. What he has accomplished so far is truly admirable."

Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer concurred with his star pupil's early assessment of their Week 3 opposing quarterback at his weekly Monday press conference. Since the start of last season, Jackson has thrown for 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, which is tied for the fourth-best touchdown to interception ratio in the league in that span. He has run for at least 750 rushing yards in each of his first five NFL seasons from 2019-2023, the most such seasons by an NFL quarterback in NFL history.

"He's great. I think he is throwing the ball really well," Zimmer said. … "He is an outstanding zone read runner. Outstanding scrambler. We're going to have to be on our P's and Q's."

What do those P's and Q's look like? Well, Parsons provided a summation of what the Cowboys' gameplan will look like on Sunday. Hint: it's the standard approach to slowing Jackson down.

"With Lamar you always got to find a way to keep him in the pocket," Parsons said. "Don't let him get those extra runs, keep extending plays, things like that. He's a challenging guy. It's easy to say, but it's hard to do. You're going to need all 11 guys on the same page, Maybe throw a spy on certain critical third downs. It's going to be a very good game."

Zimmer was asked if second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who showcased some game-breaking speed by beating Parsons for a sack of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 1, would be the one to spy Jackson on Sunday. He played coy before suggesting that might become one of Parsons' many on-field responsibilities on Sunday.

"Yeah, we'll see," Zimmer said when asked if Overshown would spy Jackson. "I don't know. We might have to use Micah to do it. He is pretty athletic and fast."

Regardless of whether or not Parsons will by spying the two-time MVP quarterback on Sunday, he will look to lead the Dallas defense in regrouping after a Week 2 performance Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs called "unacceptable."

"The team this season is the newest and most diverse team I've ever been on and we're really creating a new identity for ourselves," Parsons said. "For me, I look at my mistakes and it helps hold me accountable and push the guys throughout the week to get back to the basics and fundamentals, which is our priority."

