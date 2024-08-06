Dallas Cowboys 2023 All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has missed the entirety of the team's offseason program, holding out in search of a new, long-term deal as he enters the final season of his rookie deal in 2024.

However, the 2023 NFL receptions leader (135) didn't let that holdout get in the way of him wishing his quarterback Dak Prescott, who turned 31 on July 29, a happy birthday. During his well wishes to Prescott, who is also in negotiations with the Cowboys for a long-term extension as he too enters a contract year, Lamb expressed his desire to conclude his current contract standoff with the Jones family and the Dallas front office.

"My birthday just passed, and I got a great happy birthday message from him. That led to some talks as well," Prescott said on Friday. "He shared with me that he wants to get back, ready to get back. Hoping that this thing gets done for him, I know I am as well. Hopefully we can get him back sooner rather than later. I know he is grinding, I know he is itching and working. He is ready to be back with the boys."

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones indicated talks are heating up with Lamb and his representatives a week ago, categorizing the dialogue as "cordial and upbeat."

"We keep having multiple exchanges with CeeDee," Jones said. "He actually sent us something late [Sunday]. We continue to grind away on it. I would characterize both [Lamb's and Prescott's] negotiations as very cordial and upbeat. We're optimistic we'll continue to work toward getting something done."