Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'SNF'

ARLINGTON, Texas -- We're underway from the Week 16 edition of "Sunday Night Football" between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-8) where the action acts as an unofficial playoff game.

The visiting Buccaneers entered Week 16 up in the NFC South division by only a game game over the Atlanta Falcons (8-7), but since the Falcons have the head-to-head tiebreaker and won in Week 16 vs. the New York Giants, just one loss could put Tampa Bay on the outside of the NFC postseason bracket.

Dallas entered Week 16 mathematically alive with a 0.1% chance to make the postseason, according to CBS' SportsLine simulation model. However, they are now mathematically eliminated from postseason contention after Jayden Daniels powered the Washington Commanders to a come-from-behind, 36-33 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.



The matchup to watch will certainly be Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who ranks inside the top five in the entire league in nearly every key passing metric, versus Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rush Micah Parsons, who leads the entire NFL in sacks (7.5), quarterback pressures (39) and quarterback pressure rate (19.5%, minimum 150 pass rush snaps) since his return from a high ankle sprain in Week 10.



Cowboys vs. Buccaneers where to watch



Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Buccaneers -4, O/U 48.5