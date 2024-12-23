Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got away with a near-interception on a throw to Sterling Shepard with Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis in coverage. Everything going Dallas' way early after forcing the three-and-out. Cowboys lead 10-0 and have the ball at their own 20 with 1:12 left in the first quarter.
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'SNF'
The NFC South-leading Buccaneers face the Cowboys on 'Sunday Night Football'
ARLINGTON, Texas -- We're underway from the Week 16 edition of "Sunday Night Football" between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-8) where the action acts as an unofficial playoff game.
The visiting Buccaneers entered Week 16 up in the NFC South division by only a game game over the Atlanta Falcons (8-7), but since the Falcons have the head-to-head tiebreaker and won in Week 16 vs. the New York Giants, just one loss could put Tampa Bay on the outside of the NFC postseason bracket.
Dallas entered Week 16 mathematically alive with a 0.1% chance to make the postseason, according to CBS' SportsLine simulation model. However, they are now mathematically eliminated from postseason contention after Jayden Daniels powered the Washington Commanders to a come-from-behind, 36-33 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
The matchup to watch will certainly be Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who ranks inside the top five in the entire league in nearly every key passing metric, versus Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rush Micah Parsons, who leads the entire NFL in sacks (7.5), quarterback pressures (39) and quarterback pressure rate (19.5%, minimum 150 pass rush snaps) since his return from a high ankle sprain in Week 10.
Stay tuned to the live blog below for analysis, key plays, highlights and more!
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers where to watch
Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Buccaneers -4, O/U 48.5
Dallas capitalized on Tampa Bay's turnover on downs with quarterback Cooper Rush connecting with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert for a 10-yard touchdown toss on third-and-9. Tolbert beat Bucs veteran linebacker Lavonte David in the slot over the middle, taking advantage of the mismatch. The Cowboys are still fighting despite being eliminated from postseason contention today. Dallas leads 10-0 with 2:53 left in the first quarter. Rush has completed eight of his first nine passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
The Cowboys just gave wide receiver/return man KaVontae Turpin an under center handoff, and he rewarded Mike McCarthy's faith with a 12-yard gain and a first down. Creative play call
Cowboys backup offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (knee) is questionable to return
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers get wide receiver Sterling Shepard wide open on a fourth-and-3, but he committed a horrific drop all alone in the middle of the field. The Cowboys take over at their own 48 up 3-0 with 4:57 remaining in the opening quarter.
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush completed all six of his passes on the opening drive for 21 yards, but once Dallas fell behind the chains thanks to a pass to CeeDee Lamb that lost a yard, Mike McCarthy went conservative. He alled consecutive runs for Rico Dowdle that netted six yards. All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drills the 58-yard field goal without a sweat. Dallas leads 3-0 with 9:06 left in the first quarter. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers will take the field for the first time next.
The Dallas Cowboys win the coin toss, and they choose to receive the opening kickoff. Cooper Rush, CeeDee Lamb and Rico Dowdle will start with the football first
All of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's work since being selected 17th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft has him in position to pass the NFL's all-time leading receiver, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, for the fourth-most receiving yards in a player's first five seasons. He needs just 131 receiving yards in his final three games of the regular season, something he is on pace to easily clear since Lamb is averaging 77.8 receiving yards per game. That's the fifth-most in the league this season.
With Cooper Rush filling in at quarterback for an injured Dak Prescott, the Cowboys' passing game has been inconsistent overall, but All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could have another big outing on Sunday. Lamb remains in the running for his second All-Pro selection in a row with both the third-most catches (94) and receiving yards (1,089) in the entire NFL in 2024 entering Week 16.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are solid unit when it comes to defending the run, allowing the 11th-fewest rushing yards per game (109.2) in the league this season, but they're vulnerable when teams decide to air it out. Tampa Bay is allowing the third-most passing yards per game (247.7) in the entire NFL this season.
There's only been one running back more productive than Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle since Week 11, when Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy named the veteran, undrafted running back his "lead back." That would be 2024 NFL season rushing leader and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's 697 rushing yards since Week 11 lead the league, but Dowdle is right behind with 506 yards rushing in that span. He's run for career-high totals in rushing yards in each of the last three weeks with 112 yards on 22 carries in Week 13 vs. the New York Giants, 131 yards on 18 carries in Week 14 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals and 149 yards on 25 carries in Week 15 at the Carolina Panthers.
Since Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons' Week 10 return from the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 4 at the New York Giants that sidelined him for four games, he's roared back as the NFL's best pass rusher.
Tonight's inactives for both the Cowboys and Buccaneers are included in the tweet below
Dallas Cowboys fill-in starting quarterback Cooper Rush threw for season-bests in terms of passing touchdowns (three) and interceptions (0) in the team's Week 15 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He enters Week 16 with an 8-4 record as a starter, 3-3 this season, and he has played interception-free football in three of the Cowboys' last four games.
Rookie Buccaneers Bucky Irving has totaled at least 110 yards from scrimmage in three of the last four games too, which is part of why Tampa Bay's offense is one of the best and most balanced in the entire league. They entered Week 16 as the No. 4 scoring offense (28.8 points per game), No. 4 total offense (388.4 total yards per game), No. 4 rushing offense (144.4 rushing yards per game) and No. 4 passing offense (244.0) in the entire NFL.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is on fire. He's scored a touchdown in seven of the last eight games, and he's put up 190 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in just the last two weeks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield entered Week 16 ranking inside the top five in numerous, key pass metric.
"Baker [Mayfield], you don't know what Baker you're gonna get," Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons said on Thursday. "You know, Baker's been hooping this year, so he definitely got that, you know, X factor since college. Like it could be the Baker that wipes you off [the map] by 30, and so he's definitely a great challenge. I'm excited for the matchup. This is my first time playing him, and I know he's always juiced up, so it's going to be a great match."
|Baker Mayfield This Season
|NFL QB Rank
Comp Pct
70.8%
3rd
Pass Yards
3,617
4th
Pass Yards/Attempt
7.8
9th
Pass TD
32
3rd
Passer Rating
104.1
6th
Expected Points Added/Play
0.16
5th
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is the fifth quarterback in NFL history with a season with 30 or more passing touchdowns while playing for his fourth team or more. He is on pace for 39 passing touchdowns, which would be the most in a season by a player on his fourth team or more.
Most Pass TD in a Season All-Time
On 4th Team (or More)
Team Pass TD Team No.
1999 Steve Beuerlein CAR 36 5th
2024 Baker Mayfield TB 32 4th
2015 Ryan Fitzpatrick NYJ 31 6th
1964 Babe Parilli BOS 31 4th
2022 Geno Smith SEA 30 4th
>> Sam Darnold (MIN): 29 pass TD this season (on 4th team)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is now up to 32 passing touchdowns this season, the third-most in the NFL entering Week 15 and the fourth-most in a season in Buccaneers history.
"I just watched him from afar. I think the competitor is the first thing that jumps out. Actually, the way he plays the game reminds me a lot of an undersized guy, Drew Brees," Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday. "Pocket passer. Able to make all the throws. Off script plays. He's obviously got a lot of weapons down there in Tampa Bay, but yeah, I would never bet against that guy."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have roared back to an 8-6 record and first place in the NFC South thanks to a four-game winning streak after a 4-6 start to 2024. Should they keep up their current pace, the Buccaneers can become the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs in back to back seasons after consecutive 4-6 starts.