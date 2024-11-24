The sky was falling for the Dallas Cowboys entering Week 11. They were 3-7, tied for their worst 10-game start since 2020, and in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

A matchup against the Washington Commanders, Offensive Rookie of the Year betting favorite Jayden Daniels, and their top-five scoring offense (28 points per game) appeared to spell doom and a sixth consecutive loss for Dallas. However, the Cowboys refused to stop fighting for head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff, and they battled hard enough to steal a 34-26 road win in Week 12. Dallas took home the largest upset victory of the 2024 season thus far, emerging victorious as 10.5-point road underdogs thanks to becoming the first team NFL history with two kickoff return touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a game.

The Commanders nearly sent this game to overtime, however. Trailing 27-20 and out of timeouts on their own 14-yard line, Daniels pulled a rabbit out of the hat and hit No. 1 target Terry McLaurin down the right sideline. Dallas' defense took some poor tackling angles, which allowed McLaurin to zig zag through the Cowboys secondary and into the end zone for an 86-yard touchdown. However, Commanders kicker Austin Seibert, who made all 22 of his extra points entering Week 12, missed his second of the day.

That forced Washington to attempt an onside kick to get the football back since they were out of timeouts and only 21 seconds remained on the scoreboard. Cowboys defensive back and No. 2 kick returner Juanyeh Thomas scooped up the onside kick on one hop and housed it for a 43-yard touchdown to truly seal the game.

Dallas Pro Bowl kick returner KaVontae Turpin, who entered the week leading the league in yards per kick return return (34.3), didn't get many chances tor return a kick or punt Sunday. That was until the Commanders opted to kick the football short against Turpin following a four-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Daniels capped Washington's nine-play scoring drive by waltzing in for a two-point conversion to trim the Cowboys' lead to just three points, 20-17, with 3:02 left to play.

That's when Turpin turned on the jets and made the ensuing kickoff Turpin time, taking it back 99 yards for a touchdown after bobbling the football initially. The play was reminiscent of a game-winning, 65-yard punt return touchdown by Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson to beat the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2010 season. This play appeared to win the game for the Cowboys before all the aforementioned drama ensued. Dallas is now the first team with two kickoff return touchdowns in a game since Week 18 of the 2022 season when the Buffalo Bills did so against the New England Patriots.

It's remarkable Dallas was even in this game after its first six offensive possessions went as follows: blocked field goal, missed field goal, lost fumble, and then three consecutive punts. Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and his defense deserve a ton of credit. It entered Week 12 as the NFL's second-worst defense, allowing 29.3 points per game, due to a litany of injuries to edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher Micah Parsons, cornerback DaRon Bland, cornerback Trevon Diggs and more.

The star of the day for the Cowboys defense was undrafted rookie corner Josh Butler. He led all players in tackles with 12 and broke up three passes. All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons also racked up two sacks of Daniels, while 2023 third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown added another. Daniels threw for as many interceptions as he did touchdowns (two) in addition to 275 yards on 25 of 38 passing. He had fewer than 200 yards passing (189) prior to his 86-yard touchdown to McLaurin with 21 seconds remaining.

After two lackluster starts in place of an injured Dak Prescott (hamstring), veteran quarterback Cooper Rush put together his best career start: he threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns on 24 of 32 passing for a 117.6 passer rating, his career-high in nine starts. Rush's second scoring strike was his best throw of the day. He hung in the pocket calmly against a Commanders blitz on third-and-6 and then delivered a high-arching throw to wide-open tight end Luke Schoonmaker for a 22-yard touchdown. Lead running back Rico Dowdle also provided enough support in the run game, totaling 86 yards on 19 carries.

What's next

The 4-7 Cowboys return home to host the 2-9 Giants on Thanksgiving Day in Week 13. The Commanders, who have now lost three in a row after a 7-2 start, will host the 3-8 Tennessee Titans in Week 13.