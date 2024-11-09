Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a partially torn hamstring in the Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He was originally expected to miss several weeks, but now reportedly faces to miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

ESPN reports that Prescott is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his hamstring, pending the opinion of one last specialist. Cowboys doctors reportedly believe the surgery he's exploring would sideline the quarterback for four months. Prescott was not placed on injured reserve Saturday, which led many to wonder if he would miss more than four weeks, or return in fewer than four weeks. Ultimately, it appears Prescott will be turning his attention to 2025.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 64.7 YDs 1978 TD 11 INT 8 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

