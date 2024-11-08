Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is battling a serious hamstring injury, as NFL Media reported this week, prompting team owner Jerry Jones to forecast the signal-caller's move to injured reserve. Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones doubled down on the suggestion Thursday, while also telling 94.1 San Antonio's Sports Star that Prescott could be sidelined for more than the four games required by a stint on IR.

"With his situation, it's probably ... take a full four weeks before he could even think about making a return, if not longer," Stephen Jones said, via The Athletic. "At some point [the injury] could [require surgery]."

Stephen Jones added that no one is currently recommending Prescott undergo surgery for the injury, which NFL Media reported as a partial tear of the hamstring. Either way, an MRI earlier this week reportedly revealed the tear to be more serious than expected. Prescott initially told reporters following Week 9's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which he did not finish, that he planned to suit up Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 64.7 YDs 1978 TD 11 INT 8 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

Now, all eyes are on backup Cooper Rush, who's slated to take over under center. The veteran reserve went 4-1 replacing an injured Prescott back in 2022, but hasn't started a game since that season.

Prescott struggled to elevate the ailing Cowboys (3-5) prior to leaving the Falcons game, during which he also appeared to be nursing a hand injury. He has just 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions on the 2024 season -- his first under a new $240 million contract signed in September.