On Monday, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that quarterback Daniel Jones was being demoted from QB1 to QB3. This is more than just a benching, as it likely signals the end of an era for the Giants.

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension prior to the 2023 season. There is no more guaranteed money remaining on Jones' contract, but there is an injury guarantee in his deal that includes $23 million if Jones can't pass a physical in March. The Giants can claim this is a football move all they want, but that contract is likely why Jones is now No. 3 on the depth chart behind Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock.

What happens next for Jones? He will likely be cut loose this offseason, and allowed to choose his next team. However, it appears unlikely at this point that Jones will be recruited as a starting quarterback in 2025. Where could Jones end up? Let's take a look.

Jones could head back home to Charlotte. He was born in Charlotte and went to high school in Charlotte before taking his talents east to play for the Duke Blue Devils. Bryce Young's future is unknown at this point, and veteran backup Andy Dalton is a free agent. Jones returning home to back up another quarterback, whether that be Young or a draft pick, makes some sense.

The Broncos appear to have hit on quarterback Bo Nix, who just became the first rookie to ever complete 80% of his passes while throwing for 300 yards and four touchdowns in a game. The former Oregon Duck has scored 18 total touchdowns compared to two turnovers over his last nine games! Sean Payton has Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson behind Nix on his quarterback depth chart, but how could he pass on this opportunity to acquire his next Taysom Hill?

Jones is a pretty athletic quarterback who has rushed for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career. That includes the 708 yards and seven touchdowns he rushed for in 2022. Only Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields rushed for more touchdowns than Jones among quarterbacks that year. Maybe Payton has some interest in Jones as a utility player.

Speaking of Jones as a potential utility player, Jim Harbaugh would probably have some interest in that as well. With Greg Roman at offensive coordinator, everyone knows the Chargers want to run the ball. Jones could be a gadget scrambler while also serving as Justin Herbert's backup. L.A.'s quarterback depth chart may be revamped with Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke slated to become free agents this upcoming offseason.

If we had to guess, J.J. McCarthy will be the Vikings' quarterback in 2025 while Sam Darnold signs with a different team in free agency. That leaves a potential hole at backup quarterback, and Kevin O'Connell could elect to take on another reclamation project in Jones. While the 2024 season isn't over, Darnold has been playing some of the best football of his entire career in this offense created by O'Connell. Maybe Jones could find his footing with the team he upset in the playoffs a couple seasons ago.

The Steelers completely revamped their quarterback room last offseason with the additions of Russell Wilson and Fields, and we could be looking at some more big changes this offseason. Both quarterbacks are on expiring deals, and with how things look right now, Fields could be playing somewhere else in 2025. Looking at the Steelers' history of taking fliers on players like Fields and Mitch Trubisky, Jones could be an option as a backup quarterback.