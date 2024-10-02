It would appear Las Vegas Raiders star wideout Davante Adams will be on the move shortly, as he reportedly prefers to be dealt from Sin City. ESPN reports that Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets and Derek Carr's New Orleans Saints are two clubs atop Adams' wish list, but don't expect him to be traded to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

According to Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs are not expected to be an option for Adams. Patrick Mahomes would greatly benefit from a reliable pass catcher such as Adams, but you don't often see division rivals trading stars to each other.

While Adams may not be an option, the Chiefs are expected to explore adding a wideout. Rashee Rice went down with a knee injury early in the Week 4 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, and is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. However, this has not been confirmed just yet, and more tests are being done.

In 37 career games with the Raiders, Adams has caught 221 passes for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns. His 77.5 receiving yards per game rank second in franchise history, but the Raiders are 16-22 since Adams came over from the Green Bay Packers, and haven't made the playoffs once. Now, he's open to a change of scenery.