The 3-14 Tennessee Titans earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by being the worst team in the league. They are widely expected to select a potential franchise quarterback since they are desperately in need of one, but who will make that pick is unknown at this time.

On Tuesday, Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk made the decision to fire general manager Ran Carthon following two seasons in Tennessee. That prompted Deion Sanders, the Colorado head coach and father of one of the prospects whom the Titans may select (Shedeur Sanders) to react to the move on social media:

Many mock drafts from now until April 24 will have the Titans selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick, and fans will speculate about what his father's eyeball emoji response means in regards to Tennessee's change at general manager. It doesn't seem like Sanders was expecting this firing.

There have been rumors about Coach Prime attempting to influence the eventual NFL landing spots for Shedeur and his teammate, Travis Hunter. While Sanders himself has tried to dispute these rumors, he said back in March there are cities that won't get his two star players.

"I know where I want them to go," Sanders said during an appearance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. "So, it's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli [Manning]."

Could the firing of Carthon make the Titans a less attractive landing spot for Shedeur? Will his father attempt to step in? Only time will tell.